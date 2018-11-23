English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Is the Most Vacation Deprived Country in the World, Says New Survey
The survey is spread across 19 countries with India specific findings analyzing how vacation deprived Indians are, how they take their holidays, if they feel guilty of taking vacations and take into account the work pressure while deciding their vacation.
Image for representation.
Indians are the most vacation deprived nation in the world followed by South Korea and Hong Kong, says Expedia Vacation Deprivation Survey.
The survey is spread across 19 countries with India specific findings analyzing how vacation deprived Indians are, how do they take their holidays, do they utilize all or prefer working, feel guilty of taking vacations and take into account the work pressure while deciding their vacation.
This year, the survey shows India as the most vacation deprived country in the world, as more and more Indians feel vacation deprived followed by South Korea and Hong Kong.
As many as 53 per cent of Indians take fewer vacation days than they get and 35 per cent don't take leave as work schedule does not allow for vacation or there are not enough staff to cover, said a statement.
This year 68 per cent of people cancelled or postponed their vacations due to work.
The survey throws light on the reason as to why Indians are vacation deprived and what factors play an important role in their travel decisions.
Indian workers also do not take all vacation days and rank five in the matter of leaving their vacations unused after Japan, Italy, Australia, New Zealand.
The study added that 68 per cent of Indians have ended up cancelling their vacation due to work with 19 per cent fear being seen as less committed and 25 per cent have fear that they will miss out on important decision making and 18 per cent live under the perception that successful people don't take a break.
Despite the fact that 78 per cent of bosses are supportive of vacations, Indians continue to get diverted by work while vacationing as 32 per cent of supervisors, 34 per cent of co-workers and 33 per cent of junior staff keep bothering Indians while they are vacationing.
The study was conducted among 11,144 respondents across 19 countries.
The survey is spread across 19 countries with India specific findings analyzing how vacation deprived Indians are, how do they take their holidays, do they utilize all or prefer working, feel guilty of taking vacations and take into account the work pressure while deciding their vacation.
This year, the survey shows India as the most vacation deprived country in the world, as more and more Indians feel vacation deprived followed by South Korea and Hong Kong.
As many as 53 per cent of Indians take fewer vacation days than they get and 35 per cent don't take leave as work schedule does not allow for vacation or there are not enough staff to cover, said a statement.
This year 68 per cent of people cancelled or postponed their vacations due to work.
The survey throws light on the reason as to why Indians are vacation deprived and what factors play an important role in their travel decisions.
Indian workers also do not take all vacation days and rank five in the matter of leaving their vacations unused after Japan, Italy, Australia, New Zealand.
The study added that 68 per cent of Indians have ended up cancelling their vacation due to work with 19 per cent fear being seen as less committed and 25 per cent have fear that they will miss out on important decision making and 18 per cent live under the perception that successful people don't take a break.
Despite the fact that 78 per cent of bosses are supportive of vacations, Indians continue to get diverted by work while vacationing as 32 per cent of supervisors, 34 per cent of co-workers and 33 per cent of junior staff keep bothering Indians while they are vacationing.
The study was conducted among 11,144 respondents across 19 countries.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: A Fan Decoded Doctor Strange's Hint in Infinity War to Give Us the Trailer Date
- Want to See a Komodo Dragon? Indonesian Governor Says You Have to Fork Over $500
- Rahul Mahajan Ties the Knot For Third Time With Kazakhstan's Model Natalya Ilina
- Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Flutter at IFFI in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Blue Outfit