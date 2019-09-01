'India ka Baaja Baja De': Pakistan Minister Sparks Laughs on Twitter with Bizarre Request

Netizens had a good laugh on Sunday after a video of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan saying "India ka baaja baja de" in an address in Pakistan.

The video was shot in a rally where Khan addressed the crowd and resorted to the rhetoric. In response, the crowd said, "Ameen".

The video was shared by journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter who referenced a Hindi Bollywood song to troll the statement.

Where CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prays to DJ Wale Babu that India ka baja, baja de..pic.twitter.com/jEYJ37KGfA — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 30, 2019

The incident came in the midst of ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370. both Indian and Pakistani Twitter social media has reflected the escalation. It was thus not surprising that the video instantly went viral.

Many Indians responded with humour and jest.

Baja baja dene jayenge. India Bajwa ka baja bajayega. — Sandeep Sapre (@SandeepSapre2) August 30, 2019

Shadiyon ka season aane wala hai aur baja bjane wale ki jarurat hme bhi hai. — रणजीत सिंह (@ranjeet_s_rana) August 30, 2019

@Its_Badshah Sir ji...aapka gaana chura rahe hain ye log https://t.co/WPEjZvNNN5 — CaricatureWala ©️ (@CaricatureWala) August 31, 2019

Since August 5, Pakistan has doubled down on its criticism of India with several Pakistahni leaders taking a dig at India. Just this week, the Pakistani Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid was caught on tape getting electrocuted while speaking of Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Rashid later accused India of electrocuting him and wishing for his death.

