'India Lockdown' Trending Starts Chaos on Twitter, These Memes Reveal the Truth

‘India lockdown’ got trending on Twitter and Desis had a right fright, clamouring to understand if another wave of Covid-19 had hit overnight. Thankfully, it hadn’t. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has directed a film by the same name and it’s about to hit OTT. It started trending after a teaser of the movie was released yesterday. The film will premier on Zee5 on December 2. The teaser offers a moving glimpse of the lockdown that irreversibly altered the course of the country after the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The ‘India Lockdown’ movie trailer shows the guest workers’ crisis, and glimpses of people finding out for the first time how Covid-19 spread through proximity and that people would have to maintain social distance. Even though life as we know it has pretty much resumed by now, the memories of the chaos that had tragic repercussions is still fresh in public memory. Twitter users heaved a sigh of relief with memes after finding out it was just the movie name that got this dreary hashtag trending on the platform.

Zee5’s official Twitter handle also tweeted out a meme, jokingly apologising for the confusion.

Confusion ke liye khed hai #IndiaLockdown premieres 2nd December only on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/EkeQkI9nLf — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) November 8, 2022

Suddenly, the first thought in my mind was should I book my return tickets .#IndiaLockdown pic.twitter.com/JbWhQ2OER3 — Er. Harlabh Singh Badgujjar (@kaagaz_ki_kalam) November 8, 2022

When you open Twitter & you see #IndiaLockdown trending pic.twitter.com/xN0Khcanqx — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 8, 2022

All people reaction after knowing #IndiaLockdown is a movie name pic.twitter.com/I9yLRcKBlG — Jeetendra (@Jeetendra0908) November 8, 2022

#IndiaLockdown is a movie name not real lndia lockdown

Le me : pic.twitter.com/jyR7MElxfG — Smarty Sai (@SmartySai143) November 8, 2022

India Lockdown has been written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah, and Madhur Bhandarkar. The film will delve into four parallel stories of a father-daughter duo, a sex worker, a migrant worker and an air hostess as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their lives, reported Zee News.

