India Lost to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup But Desi Twitter Kept Spirits Up With Consolation Memes

India are virtually out of the race for the Asia Cup 2022 finale as Sri Lanka produced a spirited run-chase on a night it mattered the most, beating Rohit Sharma’s side by 6 wickets. Having put India to bat first, Sri Lanka were given a target of 174 following skipper Rohit Sharma’s brisk knock of 72 (41). Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis hit half-centuries, accumulating 97 for no loss for the opening partnership before Yuzvendra Chahal struck thrice to bring back some drama to the game.

But India’s joy was shortlived. Dasun Shanaka struck an unbeaten 33 while Bhanuka Rajapaksa made 25 not out to take Sri Lanka over the line.

Disappointed as they were, Indian fans found solace in memes.

1. India in group stage

2. India in Super 4 stage pic.twitter.com/nJoljak3Sw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2022

Pakistan is going through a climate crisis. Sri Lanka is going through a Economic crisis. Afghanistan is going through a Political crisis. India is going out of Asia Cup.#INDvSL — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) September 6, 2022

India getting Bye Bye from Asia Cup via Bye runs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2022

India itself has been ruled out of Asia Cup now 😭😩 https://t.co/xwnw3MENP7 — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) September 6, 2022

aise toh koi bhi hara de jab hamare paas bhuvneshwar nahi hoga tab hara ke dikhao — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) September 6, 2022

Indian team’s performance in T20 cricket clearly shows that Lalit Modi is the only Indian who benefitted from IPL. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 6, 2022

Whenever India losses match these days Dhoni Fans: pic.twitter.com/kc8PBDBeLK — Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) September 6, 2022

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was the star with the bat for India as he played a captain’s knock to power his team to a decent 173/8 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. India lost two wickets inside three overs before a 97-run stand between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav put them on course for a big total. Rohit made 72 while SKY was out on 34. Sri Lanka though bounced back in the middle overs to dent the progress. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3/24.

