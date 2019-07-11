Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Twitter Shreds Sanjay Manjrekar Into Bits and Pieces For 'Sarcastic' Praise of Jadeja After Heroic Effort

Manjrekar, whose bitter criticism of Jadeja has been one of the biggest sub-plots of the World Cup, also had to laud the performance. But it was not without some subtext.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Twitter Shreds Sanjay Manjrekar Into Bits and Pieces For 'Sarcastic' Praise of Jadeja After Heroic Effort
Ravindra Jadeja points to the commentary box after completing his fifty against New Zealand in Manchester. (Pic: AP)
Loading...

Ravindra Jadeja silenced all his doubters with his supreme all-round performance against New Zealand, but praise from perhaps his staunchest critic, former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Mankrekar, did not come without sub-text.

Jadeja, after his brilliance in the field also displayed his prowess with the bat on Wednesday, slamming 77 runs off just 58 balls as he took India close to the target after the top order collapsed. Although the effort proved to be in vain in the end as India lost by 18 runs, his fighting spirit won the hearts of fans and pundits alike.

Manjrekar, whose bitter criticism of Jadeja has been one of the biggest sub-plots of the World Cup, also had to laud the performance. “Well played Jadeja!” the former Test player tweeted with a wink emoji.

The tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention online as fans took offence to the 'sarcastic' emoji used by Manjrekar and said the praise for the all-rounder should have been unreserved.

Manjrekar had earlier been panned for his “bits and pieces” comment regarding Jadeja, with the player himself taking the commentator on for his “verbal diarrhoea”. But Manjrekar had stood his ground and before the semi-final had argued that Jadeja should not be picked for the match against New Zealand based on his past record.

Some former players, including former England captain Michael Vaughan, have trolled Manjrekar for his assessments of Jadeja’s talent, so much so that the commentator had to block the latter on Twitter. But in the end, Jadeja’s performance seems to have had the last word in this showdown.

In the post match show, Manjrekar admitted that Jadeja had proved him wrong and said that the India all-rounder completely ripped him apart with his sheer brilliance on the field. "Bits and pieces he just ripped me apart today. By bits and pieces of sheer brilliance just proved me wrong on all fronts," he said.

But then he added, "This Ravindra Jadeja we have not seen very often. In the last 40 innings his highest score was 33."

"But today he was brilliant. Economical with the ball, and that familiar celebration that you see after he gets to his fifties," Manjrekar said in a video posted by the ICC.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram