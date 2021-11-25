'Fog Chal Raha Hai': Cricket Fans Use Hilarious Memes to Describe 'Hazy' Kanpur Test

After completing a season of IPL, T20 World Cup, and registering a clean sweep of 3-0 against New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series, Team India entered the Test mode on Thursday as they took on the World Test Champions led by Kane Williamson in the two-match series. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli resting, India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and put the Black Caps to deliver first. More the cricket, more the fun for cricket fans, right? Not exactly. Excited Indian fans, who tuned in to the encounter played in Green Park, Kanpur early morning, were in for a cruel reminder about the quality of air in northern India during winters. As the match started amid smog in the backdrop, users took to microblogging site Twitter to take a few jibes with memes describing how they were facing difficulty in watching the “hazy" game.

HD streaming of early morning cricket in North India is same as 144p streaming of a DC movie on Sancharnet connection— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 25, 2021

Trying to watch early morning test cricket in smoggy winters like pic.twitter.com/n0VIiRv458— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) November 25, 2021

India meh smog chal raha hai #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/xKvJyUSRVs— one tribe (@onetribepost) November 21, 2021

Watching 1st session of a test match broadcast in India. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/if9MLIH1az— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 25, 2021

POV: You are watching the #INDvNZ test match at home. pic.twitter.com/4uXM35g4ut— Leaf Genin (@orangehoekage) November 25, 2021

There were many who also expressed their concerns over the safety of cricketers.

The smog in Kanpur for the cricket is terrible. Breathing the air there is close to smoking a cigarette every hour #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/6NKG8PKPCX— Andy Baird (@andy_engineer) November 25, 2021

There should be careful consideration when scheduling matches in areas where smog/haze can be quite heavy in winter. Player and spectator welfare is most important.#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) November 25, 2021

“Looking to bat first. Pitch looks really good. Generally slows down later on here. It’s an opportunity for all of us here to do well here and in Mumbai. Few of the senior guys are missing. So it’s an opportunity for the youngsters. Shreyas is making his debut. We are all excited to play under the new coaching staff. I personally enjoy playing under Rahul bhai. New Zealand are a quality side. 3 spinners, 2 seamers (on bowling combination)," Rahane said at the toss.

India picked Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav as their bowling options.

