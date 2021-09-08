India Post Releases Special Postal Cover on Andhra’s Telineelapuram Bird Sanctuary

Srikakulam Lok Sabha MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Monday unveiled a special postal cover of Telineelapuram Bird Sanctuary in his home constituency in Andhra Pradesh. The postal cover has been released by India Post with Visakhapatnam regional postmaster general M Venkateswarlu and other officials present at the event in Tekkali. During the occasion, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP lauded the postal department for its “invaluable service” to the Telineelapuram Bird Sanctuary by launching the special cover.

“I feel privileged by releasing the postal cover. Philately is the best medium to bring awareness about local history, culture and tradition to future generations,” the MP was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express. “I hope this will make Telineelapuram a popular bird sanctuary across the world," he added.

A seasonal resort for migratory birds from Siberia and Eurasia, Telineelapuram welcomes thousands of birds like billed or grey pelicans which travel around 12,000 km to reach the sanctuary for nesting and breeding during September-October period every year. These birds then return to their homes in March. Telineelapuram has been identified as a tourist place with the government spending lakhs of rupees for the development of this seasonal resort.

India Post, in the past, has released several special covers to commemorate places and things of importance. Recently, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had released India Post’s special cover on the ‘Naga Mircha’ to mark the Independence Day. Popularly known as Raja Mircha, it is considered the hottest chilli in the world.

It also features in the top 5 chillies on the Scoville Heat Units (SHU), and has already been certified as Geographical Indications (GI) tagged to Nagaland in 2008. Government is also promoting the ‘Naga Mircha’ and for the first time ever, a consignment was exported to London via Guwahati on July 28 this year.

