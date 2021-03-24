buzz

India Win ODI Series Opener Against England and Cricket Fans are Low-key 'Worried' With Memes
India Win ODI Series Opener Against England and Cricket Fans are Low-key 'Worried' With Memes

Tweeted by @sagarcasm.

Men in Blue registered a stunning comeback to beat England in the first ODI by 66 runs in Pune-- something that inspired plenty of memes on desi Twitter.

Team India has, in the recent past, made it a habit to bounce back in the series after facing defeat in the opening encounters. Tuesday was a different day when Men in Blue registered a stunning comeback to beat England in the first ODI by 66 runs in Pune. India, led by skipper Virat Kohli, set England a target of 318 and at one stage the visitors were on course for a huge win. Thanks to opener Jonny Bairstow’s 94 runs, the visitors had a head-start of 135 runs. The game started to turn in Shardul Thakur’s second spell where he accounted for three wickets: Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler. Two of them came in the same over. With a score reading 176/5, England went into a shell. Debutante Prasidh Krishna, who had gotten India the breakthrough, returned to complete his four-for. And then Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in quick succession to knock the fight out of England’s chase.

The win, however, became all the more special as this was the first time since 2019 and five ODI series later that India had registered a victory in their opening clash, an inshorts report stated.

Cricket fans who have been closely watching the sport were immediately struck by the realisation that India had indeed won the series opener and felt “worried" with hilarious tweets.

With the win, India have gone up 1-0 in the 3-match ODI series against England. The two teams are all set to meet again at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday (26 March) for the 2nd ODI.

first published:March 24, 2021, 10:21 IST