India Win ODI Series Opener Against England and Cricket Fans are Low-key 'Worried' With Memes

Team India has, in the recent past, made it a habit to bounce back in the series after facing defeat in the opening encounters. Tuesday was a different day when Men in Blue registered a stunning comeback to beat England in the first ODI by 66 runs in Pune. India, led by skipper Virat Kohli, set England a target of 318 and at one stage the visitors were on course for a huge win. Thanks to opener Jonny Bairstow’s 94 runs, the visitors had a head-start of 135 runs. The game started to turn in Shardul Thakur’s second spell where he accounted for three wickets: Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler. Two of them came in the same over. With a score reading 176/5, England went into a shell. Debutante Prasidh Krishna, who had gotten India the breakthrough, returned to complete his four-for. And then Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in quick succession to knock the fight out of England’s chase.

India become the FIRST team to win their 3 consecutive international series despite losing the first match in each of them.Tests v AUS (Lost, Won, Draw, Won)Tests v ENG (Lost, Won, Won, Won)T20Is v ENG (Lost, Won, Lost, Won, Won)#INDvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 20, 2021

The win, however, became all the more special as this was the first time since 2019 and five ODI series later that India had registered a victory in their opening clash, an inshorts report stated.

Cricket fans who have been closely watching the sport were immediately struck by the realisation that India had indeed won the series opener and felt “worried" with hilarious tweets.

When you see When you realiseIndia won India won the first match of series. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MP1rkQ6q4I— Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) March 23, 2021

* India wins the first match of the series *Indian Cricket fans :#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/xOJ9veGbDH — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) March 23, 2021

India winning first match of the series in 2021#INDvsENG #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/AuOKESK9Do— Rahul Shenoy (@rahulshenoy_27) March 23, 2021

India won the first match of the Series. Should I be happy or not? — Amy (@gueswhoamiii) March 23, 2021

When India won, but you realize it's very first match of the series 🙁#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oFzRdne5Vo— Jerry (@jerrycasm) March 23, 2021

Virat : We won the first match!Indians: pic.twitter.com/N31W9JN1Ok — Kritika (@KriitikaSehgal) March 23, 2021

Team India after winning first match of the series. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/kH7UQVVgXo— N!RAV (@Niiravpatel) March 23, 2021

When India wins the first match of the series#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3R19nQtCL5— MayankH (@mayank9h) March 23, 2021

Indians after winning the first match of the series. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kFZzhlIJep— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 23, 2021

With the win, India have gone up 1-0 in the 3-match ODI series against England. The two teams are all set to meet again at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday (26 March) for the 2nd ODI.