'India Salutes You': Tributes Pour in For Army Dog Axel Who Sacrificed Life For Soldiers

The Indian Army dog Axel attained martyrdom during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The canine pinpointed the location of a holed-up terrorist and thus protected a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist was killed by security forces after an 8-hour-long operation in Baramulla district. After an Army jawan and a policeman suffered injuries during the encounter, Axel, attached with a body camera, was pressed into action, reported PTI.

Axel was given a solemn military service in Pattan on Sunday. Tributes poured in for the brave canine who made the supreme sacrifice.

Indian Army's sniffer dog Axel laid down his life in the line of duty during an operation against Jihadi terrorists in Baramulla, of Jammu Kashmir. Axel was hit by the 3 bullets fired by the terrorists.

Tribute & Salute to Warrior 🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/SvZMAQ39q9 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 31, 2022

*Wreath laying ceremony held at 10 Sector RR Haiderbeig of Army’s dog Axel who lost his life in action after being hit by a bullet in an operation in #Baramulla*#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/Mkl8usF6fY — Raj (@Raj59243467) July 31, 2022

Final adieu: Wreath laying ceremony of Army's sniffer dog Axel, KIA during anti terrorist operation at Baramulla yesterday. Country Salutes You Braveheart 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZVHxJPXVug — Rijul (@RijulJK) July 31, 2022

What a brave boy Army dog ‘Axel’ killed in tense Kashmir operation. Took on terrorist even after he was shot at #Axel, who was a Belgium Malinois, had turned 2 year old only last month Run free my boy. Run free https://t.co/X97oIGi4S0 — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) July 31, 2022

An assault dog named Axel who is helping the Indian Army in the mission to neutralise a militant in J&K's Baramulla district on Saturday, took three bullets on his head and lost his life instantly. Om Shanti Axel! Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/G7Lq2B4K8c — Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) July 31, 2022

Baramulla, J&K | Last respects being paid to the Indian Army's dog, Axel, who lost its life in action after being hit by a bullet in an operation yesterday pic.twitter.com/72Wjx1XAEg — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Major General S S Slaria, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kilo Force, paid homage to Axel. It was an emotional moment for the canine’s handler, who has been its guardian, caretaker, trainer and a precious friend for the last two years.

(With PTI inputs)

