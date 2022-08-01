CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#SanjayRaut#IndvsWI#BengalSSCScam
Home » News » Buzz » 'India Salutes You': Tributes Pour in For Army Dog Axel Who Sacrificed Life For Soldiers
2-MIN READ

'India Salutes You': Tributes Pour in For Army Dog Axel Who Sacrificed Life For Soldiers

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2022, 10:34 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

Major General S S Slaria, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kilo Force, paid homage to Axel. (Credits: ANI)

Major General S S Slaria, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kilo Force, paid homage to Axel. (Credits: ANI)

Axel was given a solemn military service in Pattan on Sunday. Tributes poured in for the brave canine who made the supreme sacrifice in a terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army dog Axel attained martyrdom during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The canine pinpointed the location of a holed-up terrorist and thus protected a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist was killed by security forces after an 8-hour-long operation in Baramulla district. After an Army jawan and a policeman suffered injuries during the encounter, Axel, attached with a body camera, was pressed into action, reported PTI.

Axel was given a solemn military service in Pattan on Sunday. Tributes poured in for the brave canine who made the supreme sacrifice.

Major General S S Slaria, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kilo Force, paid homage to Axel. It was an emotional moment for the canine’s handler, who has been its guardian, caretaker, trainer and a precious friend for the last two years.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 01, 2022, 10:34 IST
last updated:August 01, 2022, 10:34 IST