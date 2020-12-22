India Scored a Dismal 36 in Test Against Australia. But Why is Sunny Leone Getting Trolled For it?

India was recently on the receiving end of much ridicule and jokes after the Virat Kohli-led team scored 36 before getting all out during its latest test series against Australia in Adelaide. The spectacular loss might go down in history as one of the lowest test cricket scores in history. And the lowest India has ever made in international cricket.

While Indian cricket fans had much to gripe about, actress Sunny Leone seemed to become an unwitting victim of sexist trolling. Surprised? What would Sunny Leone have anything to do with the cricket or India's dismal performance in Adelaide? Well, check out some of these tweets:

Even the bra size of @SunnyLeone is bigger then the whole Indian team score 36 — Yasir Raza (@YasirRa34768949) December 19, 2020

Sunny Leone 38Indian Batting 36 Sunny won by 2 — (@UsmanKhattak01) December 19, 2020

Was it a tribute to sunny Leone for her figure .#36 — Sheikh Yawar Ikram (@yawarhere) December 19, 2020

It seems that several Indians found it funny to compare India's score to Sunny Leone's bra size. As brazen and disturbing as it may seem, countless such tweets demeaning Leone's body turned up on Twitter over the last few days.

The tweets were met with outrage with many calling out the depravity.

Why do men think it's funny to say that 36 (referring to the Indian cricket team's losing score in Australia) is less than Sunny Leone's bra size. The rampant sexism and misogyny aside, why would men fed on porn think 36 is a magically amusing number bra size wise? — ranjona biryani banerji (@ranjona) December 22, 2020

The trolling is disturbing but not by any means new, at least when it comes to Leone, the former adult star who is now a Bollywood actress. Be it her photos with her children, or even basic posts, many often think it's funny to troll Leone, no matter if she deserves it or not.

Earlier in the year, the actress' name "mischievously" made it to the top of the merit list for admission to an undergraduate programme of a Kolkata college on Thursday. Apparently, someone thought it was funny to add her name to the student's mother name column for a laugh. And the country did laugh.

Why is Leone targeted so blatantly and brutally on social media? The answer might lie in the fact that many Indians continue to calculate the value of women by their professions and their public image. If the woman is comfortable in her skin, she exposes herself to ridicule from sexist trolls. If a woman decides to cover up, she also becomes answerable to misogynistic (and sometimes bigoted) trolls. Think of all the times AR Rahman's daughter has been trolled for insisting on wearing a burkha.

When it comes to cricket, women are often the favourite punching bags of embarrassed cricket fans. While actress Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of Virat Kohli, often faces the brunt of his bad performance, it seems Indians never run out of a woman to target, no matter what their heartache.