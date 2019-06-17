India, See Green? Mumbai Police Joins in on the Fun After India-Pakistan Clash in World Cup

Known for their often hilarious and witty tweets, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle once again created some humour when they congratulated the Indian squad for defeating Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup match on Sunday at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

Post team India's win, the Mumbai Police tweeted, "Didn’t we tell you, following the signals always helps?"

The tweet follows a Mumbai Police earlier post ahead of the massive clash that read, "India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do. #INDvsPAK #CWC19 #IndiavsPakistan"

Incidentally, the green traffic signal signifies 'go' and is also the colour of the Pakistan team jersey.

Since being posted, the tweet has been liked over three thousand times and has been retweeted for about 481 times.

Soon after Mumbai Police posted the hilarious tweet, netizens poured in with their comments as well.

One Twitter user wrote, "Mumbai Police steals the show...", while another "Savage." Here's what they posted:

