India, See Green? Mumbai Police Joins in on the Fun After India-Pakistan Clash in World Cup
Known for their often hilarious and witty tweets, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle once again created some humour when they congratulated the Indian squad for defeating Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup match on Sunday at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.
Didn’t we tell you, following the signals always helps? #IndiavsPakistan #INDvPAK #CWC19 #TeamIndia https://t.co/YprxiyiuQr— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 16, 2019
The tweet follows a Mumbai Police earlier post ahead of the massive clash that read, "India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do. #INDvsPAK #CWC19 #IndiavsPakistan"
India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do. #INDvsPAK #CWC19 #IndiavsPakistan pic.twitter.com/BlYJQiMbGA— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 16, 2019
Incidentally, the green traffic signal signifies 'go' and is also the colour of the Pakistan team jersey.
Since being posted, the tweet has been liked over three thousand times and has been retweeted for about 481 times.
Soon after Mumbai Police posted the hilarious tweet, netizens poured in with their comments as well.
One Twitter user wrote, "Mumbai Police steals the show...", while another "Savage." Here's what they posted:
Mumbai Police steals the show... 🙏🙏🙏— Aaya To Modi Hi (@KapsJosh) June 16, 2019
Great sense of conveying messages— Vikash Agarwal (@vkvkagarwal) June 16, 2019
You guys are too good. Hats off to your SM tram— Sameer Gurav 🇮🇳 (@SamGurao) June 16, 2019
Mumbai police you R always very creative 😁😁😁😁Congratulations 🎉— Kamya Chawla :) (@chawla_kamya) June 16, 2019
