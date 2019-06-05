Ravi Shastri's Photo With Two Female Fans Goes Viral After Australian Journalist's Mocking Tweet

A famous Twitter personality from Australia, Dennis Freedman, trolled India chief coach Ravi Shastri ahead of their opening World Cup game against South Africa by posting a picture of him with two women. There is another person in the frame, but he is not associated with the Indian team.

Taking to Twitter, Freedman, a self-professed Pakistan fan, wrote: "India's World Cup preparations appear to be going well." In the photo, the women seemed to be in a celebratory mood.

India's World Cup preparations appear to be going well pic.twitter.com/24NCfFNqO3 — Eid Dennisbarak (@DennisCricket_) June 4, 2019

Shastri's photo hasn't gone down well with fans who commented on Freedman's post. One fan wrote: "Fielding at fine leg." Another one wrote: "We're playing both on and off the field."

Another user wrote: "They are so anxious to gel in with gori's in UK. This is Indians very natural complex (sic)." One Pakistani fan wrote: "Dear girls watch Azhar movie again if you dont know who is R shastri (sic)."

An Indian fan was clearly not impressed with the photo as the comment read: "He is better than play boy Warne who got his mms with 2 girls leaked (sic)." Dennis also posted the photo on Facebook and the reaction of the fans had similar reactions there as well.

Probably that is why they are not attending official press conferences — azhar abbas (@azhaegee) June 4, 2019

Earlier, the Indian team had a tiff with the media on Monday after the team management decided to send in net bowlers Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan for media interaction. The move didn't go down with the travelling media as they felt that they deserved better treatment two days before Virat Kohli and boys play their opening game of the World Cup against South Africa.

The reasoning given by the media manager for providing net bowlers was that the tournament hadn't started yet, but the media personnel present said with the first game round the corner, they deserved to understand the way the team was planning to take on Faf du Plessis and team.