Virat or Rahul? Twitter is Confused After ICC Honours 'King Kohli' with Unique Sketch

Hours before the Men in Blue clash with South Africa in their maiden World Cup 2019 match in Southampton on Wednesday, the ICC paid a tribute to India skipper Virat Kohli with an illustration.

The painting has Virat Kohli seated on a throne, wearing an extraordinary cloak with ICC logo and a bejewelled crown. Holding the bat in one hand and a ball in the other with the helmet at his left foot, Kohli’s graphic image exudes confidence. The image also shows off the Indian Skipper’s ODI ranking as a batsman, which is number one.

The picture also has the total number of times that India have won the World Cup embedded inside. However, the creative image left Twitterati split with mixed reactions.

While scores of fans welcomed the “sweet” gesture of the ICC to honour the face of Indian cricket team, several felt that the illustration looked nothing like Virat Kohli. Some even found it as a bastardisation of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s photos.

Looks more like KL Rahul than Virat Kohli. — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) June 5, 2019

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's son? — Red and white in my blood. (@sabrish29) June 5, 2019

Why the KL rahul look ? — shreshth (@magniificient) June 5, 2019

Some fans also expressed the opinion that it was improper for the ICC to show such admiration for the captain of one of the teams facing off and should maintain neutrality.

The @ICC and the @BCCI must get a room — Moshe Medalie (@moshemedalie) June 5, 2019

BCCI ownes ICC clearly.... — Captain America 🇮🇱 (@Resan_007) June 5, 2019

ICC acting like Indian team fan. BCCI > ICC — Tushar 🇮🇳🏏 (@mainlycricket) June 5, 2019

India will take on South Africa on Wednesday as they face beleaguered Faf du Plessis' men in their first World Cup encounter at the Ageas Bowl.

The Proteas are hurting after two defeats against England and Bangladesh, while India are fresh and raring to go, and that only makes them more dangerous.

India, after their second warm-up match against Bangladesh, had more than a week's time to tune off and get themselves prepared for their first World Cup match.