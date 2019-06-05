Snapchat’s Gender Swap Filter Was Applied on South Africa’s Squad Members And the Results Are Beautiful
In a video posted on the ICC’s official Twitter handle for the Cricket World Cup, Morris had a “whale of a time describing each of his teammate” after applying the filter.
Chris Morris shows what Quinton de Kock would look like if he was a woman.
Ahead of the all-important clash against India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, South Africa’s Chris Morris had some silly fun as he applied Snapchat’s gender swap filter on his teammates to some pretty amazing results.
Watch the video here:
The Snapchat Gender Swap filter was applied on South Africa, and Chris Morris had a whale of a time describing each of his team-mates. 😂 pic.twitter.com/evuomOVKoy— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019
The app’s feature has gone viral with people downloading the app in droves to see what they would look like as the opposite gender. Earlier, the (male) England Cricket team had also got in on the action.
The female filter gives users longer hair, finer features, blemish-free skin, and make-up effects like lipstick and blusher.
Morris awarded the title of the ‘best looking woman’ in the South African team to himself, but would want to change his hair. He said opener Quinton de Kock looks the same as he does now just with longer hair, whereas if he had to pick a girl next door, he would go with David Miller and Dwaine Pretorious.
