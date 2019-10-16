India, Stressed: More than Half of Commuters in Metro Cities Likely to Commit Road Rage

A recent survey has revealed that more than half of the people living in metro cities in India are likely to give in to road rage due to stress.

With life becoming increasingly high-paced, many in India suffer from stress ensuing from long commutes. On an average, Indians spend 7 percent of their day commuting to and from work. As per findings by MoveInSync, most Indians spend 2 hours on the road each day. This is quite a high number when compared to other countries.

Now, a new survey has found that more than 56 percent commuters living in ten metro cities in India think they are likley to succumb to "road rage" when faced with stressful situations like getting late for work. The "Age of Rage" survey conducted by Tata Salt Lite also pointed out in such cases, 16 percent commuters were more likely to misbehave with other drivers or traffic police and disobey traffic laws.

Out of all adult urban commuters surveyed, 20 percent said that "traffic" was their biggest source of anger. As per National Crime Records Bureau data, 4.09 lakh incidents of road rage took place in Indian in 2015 and 4.79 lakh people were reportedly injured due to road rage.

Age of rage - What makes Indians angry?

Road rage is not the only kind of rage that makes Indians angry. The survey also found that 65 percent of the respondents were likely to lose their temper at least once in a day, with 60 percent claiming they were more likely to get mad at friends and family than strangers or colleagues.

However, 61 percent respondents claimed they would get angry with their managers and pick an argument with them or make "intentional errors" at work if asked to take on work on an off day.

As peer the findings of the 2018 Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey - Future Assured, 9 out of 10 Indians are reportedly stressed. This reflects in the 'Age of Rage' survey's finding that 63 percent respondents were likely to get angry and even aggressive at something as minor as someone unplugging their phone from charging without informing them.

Mr. Sagar Boke, Head Marketing, Consumer Business, Tata Chemicals explained, "Our nation is inundated with extreme levels of stress, in fact, about 89% of the population in India states that they are suffering from stress compared to the global average of 86%," He felt that this chronic stress and fatigue often manifested itself in the form of anger and frustration at facing seemingly endless hours of commute traffic.

According to The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) - 4, overall prevalence of hypertension among men between the ages of 15-49 is 13.6 percent. (For women between ages 15-54, the number stands at 11.3 percent. Reducing stress levels, especially commuter stress could be an important first step in reducing hypertension levels among Indians, which is directly proportional to coronary arterial disorders and strokes, among other problems.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.