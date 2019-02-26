India Strikes Back: Politicians Unite to Celebrate Air Force Strike on Pak Terror Camps
From Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor to Samajwadi Party hegemon Akhilesh Yadav to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, the social media handles of politicians of all stripes have hailed the development.
PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament on Dec 13, 2018.
Sources told CNN-News18 that the force was targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hideout in Balakot sector with laser-guided bombs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level CCS meeting in New Delhi earlier today along with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley on the attack.
Meanwhile, politicians from a cross-section of national and regional parties have come together to salute the armed forces and the surgical strike. From Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor to Samajwadi Party hegemon Akhilesh Yadav to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, the social media handles of politicians of all stripes have hailed the development. And of course, there was a Border meme, posted by AAP's Twitter handle.
.@IAF_MCC 👍🇮🇳#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/yGi2ZQygf3— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 26, 2019
Jai Hind.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 26, 2019
🇮🇳 I salute the pilots of the IAF. 🇮🇳— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019
I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2019
वायु सेना के जाबाँज रणबांकुरों को नमन।— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 26, 2019
नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्।https://t.co/YjN5KMnVzf
Congratulations to our brave air force for a brilliant operation across the LOC.— Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) February 26, 2019
I salute the Indian Air Force and indeed all our Armed Forces. Congratulations @IAF_MCC— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 26, 2019
IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 26, 2019
My Salute to the Indian Airforce.— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 26, 2019
Jai Jawan.. Jai Hind..#IndiaStrikesBack #IndianAirForce
Salute to #indianairforce for giving befitting reply to the terrorists operating from POK !#IndiaStrikesBack— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 26, 2019
Great job by the #IndianAirForce. The #IAFStrikes have sent the much needed signal to Pakistan and the terrorists it’s harbouring - don’t think you can get away with acts like the #PulwamaAttack. Bravo to the #IAF men and my full support for the action.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 26, 2019
जैश आतंकियों आदि के खिलाफ पीओके में घुसकर भारतीय वायुसेना के बहादुर जाँबाज़ों की साहसिक कार्रवाई को सलाम व सम्मान। काश हमारी सेना को फ्री हैण्ड बीजेपी की सरकार पहले दे देती तो बेहतर होता।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 26, 2019
It’s a day to salute our braves. India has struck the biggest Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist camp in Balakote. This is #NewIndia, How's the Josh ?— B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 26, 2019
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
- 12-Year-Old Journalist Faces Down Police Officer Threatening to Arrest Her
- Spotify to Delay India Launch After Being Sued by Warner Music; is it For Leverage Ahead of Contract Renewals?
- Rami Malek Slips Off the Steps at The Oscars, Paramedics Come to Best Actor's Assistance
- Sala Crash Report Says Plane Not Licensed for Commercial Use
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s