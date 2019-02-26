LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India Strikes Back: Politicians Unite to Celebrate Air Force Strike on Pak Terror Camps

From Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor to Samajwadi Party hegemon Akhilesh Yadav to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, the social media handles of politicians of all stripes have hailed the development.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament on Dec 13, 2018.
Little more than a week after the Pulwama terrorist attack, the Indian military establishment gave a resounding response early Tuesday morning. 12 Dassault Mirage fighter jets of the Indian Air Force reportedly crossed into Pakistani airspace and carried out a series of bombings on terror launch pads, with government sources claiming that there were over 200 casualties as a result. Reports say that terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad sectors have been devastated, along with JeM control rooms.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the force was targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hideout in Balakot sector with laser-guided bombs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level CCS meeting in New Delhi earlier today along with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley on the attack.

Meanwhile, politicians from a cross-section of national and regional parties have come together to salute the armed forces and the surgical strike. From Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor to Samajwadi Party hegemon Akhilesh Yadav to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, the social media handles of politicians of all stripes have hailed the development. And of course, there was a Border meme, posted by AAP's Twitter handle.






































Edited by: Shantanu David
