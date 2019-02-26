India Strikes Back: Politicians Unite to Celebrate Air Force Strike on Pak Terror Camps

Jai Hind. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 26, 2019

🇮🇳 I salute the pilots of the IAF. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019

I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2019

Congratulations to our brave air force for a brilliant operation across the LOC. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) February 26, 2019

I salute the Indian Air Force and indeed all our Armed Forces. Congratulations @IAF_MCC — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 26, 2019

IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 26, 2019

My Salute to the Indian Airforce.

Jai Jawan.. Jai Hind..#IndiaStrikesBack #IndianAirForce — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 26, 2019

Salute to #indianairforce for giving befitting reply to the terrorists operating from POK !#IndiaStrikesBack — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 26, 2019

Great job by the #IndianAirForce. The #IAFStrikes have sent the much needed signal to Pakistan and the terrorists it’s harbouring - don’t think you can get away with acts like the #PulwamaAttack. Bravo to the #IAF men and my full support for the action. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 26, 2019

जैश आतंकियों आदि के खिलाफ पीओके में घुसकर भारतीय वायुसेना के बहादुर जाँबाज़ों की साहसिक कार्रवाई को सलाम व सम्मान। काश हमारी सेना को फ्री हैण्ड बीजेपी की सरकार पहले दे देती तो बेहतर होता। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 26, 2019

It’s a day to salute our braves. India has struck the biggest Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist camp in Balakote. This is #NewIndia, How's the Josh ? — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 26, 2019

Little more than a week after the Pulwama terrorist attack, the Indian military establishment gave a resounding response early Tuesday morning. 12 Dassault Mirage fighter jets of the Indian Air Force reportedly crossed into Pakistani airspace and carried out a series of bombings on terror launch pads, with government sources claiming that there were over 200 casualties as a result. Reports say that terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad sectors have been devastated, along with JeM control rooms.Sources told CNN-News18 that the force was targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hideout in Balakot sector with laser-guided bombs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level CCS meeting in New Delhi earlier today along with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley on the attack.Meanwhile, politicians from a cross-section of national and regional parties have come together to salute the armed forces and the surgical strike. From Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor to Samajwadi Party hegemon Akhilesh Yadav to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, the social media handles of politicians of all stripes have hailed the development. And of course, there was a Border meme, posted by AAP's Twitter handle.