1-min read

India Suggests Bengali and Sanskrit Names For Exoplanet and Its Star

The Jupiter-like exoplanet that orbits the star also has one Bengali option and four Sanskrit names up for voting.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
Astronomers, star-forming galaxy, Oldest Galaxy, Space Study
Representative Image. (Image: NASA/W Stenzel)

Planets that are located outside our solar system are called exoplanets. The Astronomical Society of India (ASI) is in the process to name one such lonely planet spotted. The exoplanet orbits around a star.

The star, which is presently coded as HD86081, is a lot like Earth’s Sun. However, this exoplanet is hotter, larger and a little older, as reported by Business Insider. Users in India can vote for their favourite name from a list of five. The list has four Sanskrit names and one Bengali name to choose from.

The five names are Anahata, Bibha, Rashmirathi, Suteja, Vibhas.

The Jupiter-like exoplanet that orbits the star also has one Bengali option and four Sanskrit names up for voting. Experts are considering the exoplanet to be similar to Jupiter because of its size and composition.

The five shortlisted names which are up for voting again consist of four Sanskrit names and one Bengali name. The five names are Abhrakasin, Aleya, Santamas, Taptabrihas and Turanga.

It was also reported that H86081b is the only planet circling the parent star. Also, the planet is positioned much closer to the star and it is way hotter. In fact, it is hot enough to melt iron and gold on its surface.

As part of International Astronomical Union’s (IAU) campaign, NameExoworlds, students were invited by ASI to submit their name suggestions.

Thousands of names came in from which five names each have been shortlisted for the exoplanet and the star. Public voting to slect the names were opened on October 10. Voting will remain open till November 1, 2019, after which the final list of names will be sent to the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

The final results are scheduled to be announced by the international organization in December 2019.

