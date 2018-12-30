LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India Thrash Australia in the Third Test and Fans Couldn't Have Asked For a Better Ending to 2018

Australia were pretty much done and dusted on day four but a resilient knock of 63 by Pat Cummins, who also took 9 wickets in the match, forced India to field on the last day of the Test.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
India Thrash Australia in the Third Test and Fans Couldn't Have Asked For a Better Ending to 2018
Image tweeted by ICC.
Rain scare on a cold Sunday morning couldn't stop Team India from registering a thumping win as the visitors took a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series in Australia with the last match to be played in Sydney.

Australia were pretty much done and dusted on day four but a resilient knock of 63 by Pat Cummins, who also took 9 wickets in the match, forced India to field on the last day of the Test.

The Aussies resumed on 258/8 after a couple of hours of frustrating rain delay but it took only 23 minutes of on-field action for India to seal a 137-run victory.

The resounding win was a first of many. India won at MCG after 37 years, clocking its 150th Test win. The victory also saw pacer Jasprit Bumrah becoming the highest wicket-taker in international cricket in 2018 after demolishing 9 wickets in Melbourne, taking 78 wickets this year and overtaking South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Bumrah was adjudged man of the match for his efforts. The victory also ensured India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy irrespective of the result in the final game.

Awake to see the magic happen on an early Sunday, fans were delighted with the outcome.











































There were memes too.













"A picture speaks a Thousand words," BCCI tweeted along with Team India's photo.







