India Thrash Australia in the Third Test and Fans Couldn't Have Asked For a Better Ending to 2018
Australia were pretty much done and dusted on day four but a resilient knock of 63 by Pat Cummins, who also took 9 wickets in the match, forced India to field on the last day of the Test.
Image tweeted by ICC.
Australia were pretty much done and dusted on day four but a resilient knock of 63 by Pat Cummins, who also took 9 wickets in the match, forced India to field on the last day of the Test.
The Aussies resumed on 258/8 after a couple of hours of frustrating rain delay but it took only 23 minutes of on-field action for India to seal a 137-run victory.
The resounding win was a first of many. India won at MCG after 37 years, clocking its 150th Test win. The victory also saw pacer Jasprit Bumrah becoming the highest wicket-taker in international cricket in 2018 after demolishing 9 wickets in Melbourne, taking 78 wickets this year and overtaking South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Bumrah was adjudged man of the match for his efforts. The victory also ensured India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy irrespective of the result in the final game.
Awake to see the magic happen on an early Sunday, fans were delighted with the outcome.
#TeamIndia Well Played Boys 👏🎉👏🎉👏🎉👏🎉— Tharun Kumar (@tharun98pdkt) December 30, 2018
India beat Australia by 137 runs in 3rd Test
A memorable victory, No 1 spot justified, "Gavaskar Trophy"
2-1! #AUDvIND#2018Wrapped with @BCCI victory ..
INDIA INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
👇Here we go...😘 pic.twitter.com/p7CvOfWm1O
37 years 10 months ago was the last time India won a test at the MCG, none of the players from either sides were born. This win is one to savour & cherish for a long time and a perfect end to 2018 for #TeamIndia. Each player can be very proud of their contribution to this win 👑 pic.twitter.com/WTCGwKuZDV— Dinesh KK (@_dinesh_14) December 30, 2018
Thanks #TeamIndia .. you’ve given what an end to 2018 for us fans. #AUSvIND— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 30, 2018
India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy like they did back in 2003-04. They need a draw or a win (or a tie) in Sydney for their first-ever Test series win in Australia #AUSvIND— Martin Smith (@martinsmith9994) December 30, 2018
And that's a wrap on Melbourne! What a rollercoaster of a game it has been. Games like these bring out the true beauty of test cricket. Thank you all for your wishes. Ending 2018 with this lovely memory. On to the final one now! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/durwAO5HmC— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 30, 2018
Top stuff 🇮🇳 2-1 up in the series #AUSvIND test series well done @Jaspritbumrah93 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli proud of you guys.. make it 3-1 congratulations...Team india @BCCI— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 30, 2018
Indian fans over the moon about India’s retention of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. This is a seriously good team we have here in Australia this summer, and it has been a pleasure to watch them go about their work, even if it has meant the eclipse of Australia. pic.twitter.com/z74ZHGQ3aZ— Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 30, 2018
All done!— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) December 30, 2018
A 2-1 series lead
First Test win at the MCG since 1981
Retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a game to go
Congratulations #TeamIndia for your outstanding win over Australia. Thanks for an amazing feat!#INDvAUS #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/PJd9MVxMwI
What a super Sunday it is!— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 30, 2018
India retains Border-Gavaskar Trophy Winning the test series 2-1. Well done boys. What a victory!! @BCCI @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/yPLmLaMf9p
Incredible effort by #TeamIndia to take a 2-1 lead, especially @Jaspritbumrah93 who has played an instrumental role in this win. He has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. Definitely one of the best in the world today. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vweoHd0nEE— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2018
Great win. Memorable. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy stays in India.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2018
Why is "Gavaskar Trophy" trending?— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 30, 2018
a) It's Border-Gavaskar trophy.
b) Now that we retain it, it won't leave the Border.
What a feeling. Finally experienced a Test win at MCG for the first time after so many disappointments. Thank you boys! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Y7yKeQnkEg— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 30, 2018
Kohli's energy alone will sustain Test cricket for this generation. #AUSvIND— Papya. (@Dhaanu) December 30, 2018
There were memes too.
Scenes right now at MCG. #AUSvIND #INDvAUS #Rains pic.twitter.com/SY34cpbTLS— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 30, 2018
Tim Paine right now. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/MGxtAuF5fm— Bade Chote (@badechote) December 29, 2018
When you're in a group project and end up doing all the work #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/Qb3aGJkRxn— Ethan (@ethan_meldrum) December 30, 2018
1. Steve Smith— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 29, 2018
2. Tim Paine#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/S4wugMk7dK
"A picture speaks a Thousand words," BCCI tweeted along with Team India's photo.
A picture speaks a Thousand words 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳📸📸📸 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/8Jj0YsIOMM— BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2018
Snapshots from the G as #TeamIndia beat Australia by 137 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the 4 match Test series 😎😃📸#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lbHho6ljsz— BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2018
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s