India Thrash Australia in the Third Test and Fans Couldn't Have Asked For a Better Ending to 2018

#TeamIndia Well Played Boys 👏🎉👏🎉👏🎉👏🎉

India beat Australia by 137 runs in 3rd Test

A memorable victory, No 1 spot justified, "Gavaskar Trophy"

2-1! #AUDvIND#2018Wrapped with @BCCI victory ..

INDIA INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

👇Here we go...😘 pic.twitter.com/p7CvOfWm1O — Tharun Kumar (@tharun98pdkt) December 30, 2018

37 years 10 months ago was the last time India won a test at the MCG, none of the players from either sides were born. This win is one to savour & cherish for a long time and a perfect end to 2018 for #TeamIndia. Each player can be very proud of their contribution to this win 👑 pic.twitter.com/WTCGwKuZDV — Dinesh KK (@_dinesh_14) December 30, 2018

Thanks #TeamIndia .. you’ve given what an end to 2018 for us fans. #AUSvIND — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 30, 2018

India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy like they did back in 2003-04. They need a draw or a win (or a tie) in Sydney for their first-ever Test series win in Australia #AUSvIND — Martin Smith (@martinsmith9994) December 30, 2018

And that's a wrap on Melbourne! What a rollercoaster of a game it has been. Games like these bring out the true beauty of test cricket. Thank you all for your wishes. Ending 2018 with this lovely memory. On to the final one now! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/durwAO5HmC — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 30, 2018

Top stuff 🇮🇳 2-1 up in the series #AUSvIND test series well done @Jaspritbumrah93 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli proud of you guys.. make it 3-1 congratulations...Team india @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 30, 2018

Indian fans over the moon about India’s retention of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. This is a seriously good team we have here in Australia this summer, and it has been a pleasure to watch them go about their work, even if it has meant the eclipse of Australia. pic.twitter.com/z74ZHGQ3aZ — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 30, 2018

All done!



A 2-1 series lead

First Test win at the MCG since 1981

Retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a game to go



Congratulations #TeamIndia for your outstanding win over Australia. Thanks for an amazing feat!#INDvAUS #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/PJd9MVxMwI — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) December 30, 2018

What a super Sunday it is!



India retains Border-Gavaskar Trophy Winning the test series 2-1. Well done boys. What a victory!! @BCCI @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/yPLmLaMf9p — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 30, 2018

Incredible effort by #TeamIndia to take a 2-1 lead, especially @Jaspritbumrah93 who has played an instrumental role in this win. He has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. Definitely one of the best in the world today. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vweoHd0nEE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2018

Great win. Memorable. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy stays in India. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2018

Why is "Gavaskar Trophy" trending?

a) It's Border-Gavaskar trophy.

b) Now that we retain it, it won't leave the Border. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 30, 2018

What a feeling. Finally experienced a Test win at MCG for the first time after so many disappointments. Thank you boys! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Y7yKeQnkEg — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 30, 2018

Kohli's energy alone will sustain Test cricket for this generation. #AUSvIND — Papya. (@Dhaanu) December 30, 2018

When you're in a group project and end up doing all the work #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/Qb3aGJkRxn — Ethan (@ethan_meldrum) December 30, 2018

Snapshots from the G as #TeamIndia beat Australia by 137 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the 4 match Test series 😎😃📸#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lbHho6ljsz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2018

Rain scare on a cold Sunday morning couldn't stop Team India from registering a thumping win as the visitors took a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series in Australia with the last match to be played in Sydney.Australia were pretty much done and dusted on day four but a resilient knock of 63 by Pat Cummins, who also took 9 wickets in the match, forced India to field on the last day of the Test.The Aussies resumed on 258/8 after a couple of hours of frustrating rain delay but it took only 23 minutes of on-field action for India to seal a 137-run victory.The resounding win was a first of many. India won at MCG after 37 years, clocking its 150th Test win. The victory also saw pacer Jasprit Bumrah becoming the highest wicket-taker in international cricket in 2018 after demolishing 9 wickets in Melbourne, taking 78 wickets this year and overtaking South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Bumrah was adjudged man of the match for his efforts. The victory also ensured India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy irrespective of the result in the final game.Awake to see the magic happen on an early Sunday, fans were delighted with the outcome.There were memes too."A picture speaks a Thousand words," BCCI tweeted along with Team India's photo.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.