Adam Zampa’s Hand Warmers Reignite Ball Tampering Stir as Twitter Explodes After ‘Suspicious’ Video

The Australian camp has clarified that Adam Zampa had hand warmers in his pockets, as he has often been seen with during Big Bash games.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 7:46 AM IST
Adam Zampa’s Hand Warmers Reignite Ball Tampering Stir as Twitter Explodes After ‘Suspicious’ Video
Adam Zampa seen during the World Cup game against India at the Oval.
Steve Smith and David Warner have just returned to international cricket after serving their year-long suspension for ball tampering.

While the talk has barely died from what happened in Cape Town, Australia were rocked by fresh tampering claims during the match against India at the Oval in London on Sunday.

Social media site Twitter was lit up with footage of leg spinner Adam Zampa fidgeting in his pockets during the World Cup game, before holding the ball and walking into bowl, with many questioning what he was doing.

But the bowler was likely just using hand warmers when cameras captured him putting his hand in his pockets. The Australian camp has since clarified that Zampa had the small instrument in his pockets, as he has often been seen with during Big Bash games, and a few international games as well. He uses it to keep his hands warm and to grip the ball better in cold weather.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said, “I haven’t seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket. He has them every single game he plays. I honestly haven’t seen them (the images), so I can’t comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game.”

Zampa was not placed under any official investigation and umpires did not raise any concerns on the field as well.

But Indian fans took to Twitter to post videos and question as to what Adam Zampa was doing with the ball, tagging the International Cricket Council and asking for an investigation.

Zampa was also accused of tampering with the ball during Australia’s ODI series with South Africa in November last year after similarly suspicious footage of him putting his hands in his pockets before bowling emerged, but it was found that he was using hand warmers at the time.

