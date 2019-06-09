‘Spot the Aussie Fan’: As Indians Paint Oval Blue, ICC and Vaughan Roast the Men in Yellow

Indian fans have thronged the Kennington Oval in London in large numbers, painting the stadium blue for the India vs Australia match to support Virat Kohli and team for the all-important World Cup clash.

Indian supporters outnumbered the Aussies by a large number as the atmosphere resembled that of a home match for the Indian team. As the television cameras panned across The Oval stands, there was a sea of blue and hardly any yellow shirts.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a cheeky dig at the Aussies. “So far I have seen 33 Aussie supporters in the Ground at the Oval and that includes the Team and support staff ... !!!! #CWC19,” he tweeted.

So far I have seen 33 Aussie supporters in the Ground at the Oval and that includes the Team and support staff ... !!!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 9, 2019

The International Cricket Council also got in the act as it posted a photo of the stands and asked its Twitter followers if they could spot any Australian supporters.

It's a sea of blue at The Oval today!Spot the Aussie fans in this picture 👀 #INDvAUS #CWC19 #lovecricket pic.twitter.com/E4bC9N1rVZ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019

While Indian fans thoroughly enjoyed the dig, some Australian fans tried to defend the state of affairs at The Oval.

You are brutal Vaughan!!😄 — Sunil Tak (@TechYajna) June 9, 2019

India has 1.3 billion people + 39 million abroad Australia has 24 million people SURPRISED?? — yugal karol (@karol_yugal) June 9, 2019

Cricket isn’t the only sport we have in Aus. And it’s not our religion either. #JustSaying — Dan M (@d_j_m10) June 9, 2019

Former Australia batsman-turned commentator, Michael Slater acknowledged the massive support for Team India, saying he would take a break from his commentary duties to distribute some yellow shirts among the crowd.

India captain Virat Kohli had said the crowd support is a "huge matter of pride" for the former champions and that they would be trying to use it to their advantage at the World Cup.