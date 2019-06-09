‘Spot the Aussie Fan’: As Indians Paint Oval Blue, ICC and Vaughan Roast the Men in Yellow
Indian supporters outnumbered the Aussies by a large number as the atmosphere resembled that of a home match for the Indian team
Indian cricket team fans at the Oval in London on Sunday.
Indian fans have thronged the Kennington Oval in London in large numbers, painting the stadium blue for the India vs Australia match to support Virat Kohli and team for the all-important World Cup clash.
Indian supporters outnumbered the Aussies by a large number as the atmosphere resembled that of a home match for the Indian team. As the television cameras panned across The Oval stands, there was a sea of blue and hardly any yellow shirts.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a cheeky dig at the Aussies. “So far I have seen 33 Aussie supporters in the Ground at the Oval and that includes the Team and support staff ... !!!! #CWC19,” he tweeted.
So far I have seen 33 Aussie supporters in the Ground at the Oval and that includes the Team and support staff ... !!!! #CWC19— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 9, 2019
The International Cricket Council also got in the act as it posted a photo of the stands and asked its Twitter followers if they could spot any Australian supporters.
It's a sea of blue at The Oval today!Spot the Aussie fans in this picture 👀 #INDvAUS #CWC19 #lovecricket pic.twitter.com/E4bC9N1rVZ— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019
While Indian fans thoroughly enjoyed the dig, some Australian fans tried to defend the state of affairs at The Oval.
June 9, 2019
You are brutal Vaughan!!😄— Sunil Tak (@TechYajna) June 9, 2019
India has 1.3 billion people + 39 million abroad Australia has 24 million people SURPRISED??— yugal karol (@karol_yugal) June 9, 2019
Cricket isn’t the only sport we have in Aus. And it’s not our religion either. #JustSaying— Dan M (@d_j_m10) June 9, 2019
Former Australia batsman-turned commentator, Michael Slater acknowledged the massive support for Team India, saying he would take a break from his commentary duties to distribute some yellow shirts among the crowd.
India captain Virat Kohli had said the crowd support is a "huge matter of pride" for the former champions and that they would be trying to use it to their advantage at the World Cup.
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
E-Buzz: Taapsee Pannu’s Bilingual Drama Thriller
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailers This Week: Hrithik Roshan Shines in Super 30, Simba is Back in The Lion King
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Net Bowler Given All-Clear After Blow To Head From Warner Shot
- Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review: Comfortable & Classy
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Going Sale Starting June 11 in India
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s