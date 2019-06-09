Gabbar is Back: Twitter Celebrates Shikhar Dhawan's 17th ODI hundred

London: Shikhar Dhawan blasted his 17th one-day international century as India faced Australia in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Sunday.

Dhawan reached the milestone in 94 balls, his third ODI century at The Oval, as India (27) overtook Australia (26) to the top the list of most hundreds by a team in World Cup matches.

Dhawan also became the second touring player to score four ODI hundreds after Viv Richards at the ground. The Indian opener also tied with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and Australia's Ricky Ponting in scoring 6 hundreds in ICC ODI tournaments (Champions Trophy and World Cup), a list that is lead by India's Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly with 7 tons.

Social media celebrated Dhawan's hundred as Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh tweed their congratulatory messages for 'Gabbar'.

A really well-controlled & crafted century by Gabru @SDhawan25. Built up a solid foundation for a big total. Come on,Team India! #INDvAUS #WC2019 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 9, 2019

The man @SDhawan25 sure does own the @ICC events. 👏👏 now it's over to @imVkohli to do what he does best. #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 9, 2019

The left-handed Dhawan put on 127 runs with opening partner Rohit Sharma as India reached 190 for one in 33 overs. Dhawan himself fell to Mitchell Starc after scoring 117 from 109 balls.

Nathan Coulter-Nile made up for the dropped catch earlier, as he struck in the 23rd over to get having Rohit Sharma caught behind after the opener recorded his 42nd ODI fifty.

Rohit Sharma though joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards and Desmond Haynes in an elite list of cricketers as he became the 4th player to aggregate 2000 runs in ODIs against Australia.

Rohit, playing his 37th match against Australia, has become the fastest among all to score 2000 runs against the defending world champions. He in the process, also surpassed Sachin as the fastest Indian to the milestone.

Sachin took 51 innings to reach the milestone while Haynes and Richards took 59 and 45 innings, respectively. As soon as the opener collected 20 runs in the ongoing contest between India and Australia at the 2019 World Cup here, Rohit scripted his name in history books.