Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Gabbar is Back: Twitter Celebrates Shikhar Dhawan's 17th ODI hundred

Shikhar Dhawan blasted the Australian bowlers as fans celebrated Gabbar's 17th one-day international hundred.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 9, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gabbar is Back: Twitter Celebrates Shikhar Dhawan's 17th ODI hundred
Shikhar Dhawan scored his 17th ODI hundred (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Shikhar Dhawan blasted his 17th one-day international century as India faced Australia in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Sunday.

Dhawan reached the milestone in 94 balls, his third ODI century at The Oval, as India (27) overtook Australia (26) to the top the list of most hundreds by a team in World Cup matches.

Dhawan also became the second touring player to score four ODI hundreds after Viv Richards at the ground. The Indian opener also tied with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and Australia's Ricky Ponting in scoring 6 hundreds in ICC ODI tournaments (Champions Trophy and World Cup), a list that is lead by India's Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly with 7 tons.

Social media celebrated Dhawan's hundred as Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh tweed their congratulatory messages for 'Gabbar'.

The left-handed Dhawan put on 127 runs with opening partner Rohit Sharma as India reached 190 for one in 33 overs. Dhawan himself fell to Mitchell Starc after scoring 117 from 109 balls.

Nathan Coulter-Nile made up for the dropped catch earlier, as he struck in the 23rd over to get having Rohit Sharma caught behind after the opener recorded his 42nd ODI fifty.

Rohit Sharma though joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards and Desmond Haynes in an elite list of cricketers as he became the 4th player to aggregate 2000 runs in ODIs against Australia.

Rohit, playing his 37th match against Australia, has become the fastest among all to score 2000 runs against the defending world champions. He in the process, also surpassed Sachin as the fastest Indian to the milestone.

Sachin took 51 innings to reach the milestone while Haynes and Richards took 59 and 45 innings, respectively. As soon as the opener collected 20 runs in the ongoing contest between India and Australia at the 2019 World Cup here, Rohit scripted his name in history books.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram