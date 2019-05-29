#JCBkiKhudayi Gets Dhoni ki Dhulayi Twist: Fans Applaud Demolition Job of Bangladeshi Attack
Making good use of the platform created by KL Rahul Sharma, Dhoni wreaked havoc with a score of 113 of 78 deliveries against the Bangladeshi attack.
Making good use of the platform created by KL Rahul Sharma, Dhoni wreaked havoc with a score of 113 of 78 deliveries against the Bangladeshi attack.
Making good use of the platform created by KL Rahul, who also has a century to his name, Dhoni wreaked havoc, scoring 113 of 78 deliveries against the pumped Bangladeshi attack to take India to a mammoth score of 359 in 50 overs.
MSD’s free spirited approach to the bat – something that was straight out of his days of yore -- and his brutal assault in the final overs left the Twitterverse gasping for breath, struggling for words and dying for more.
And while emotions were high and words were scarce, memes, however, were flowing just like the runs did from Dhoni’s bat. And while this was as expected as it sounds, the icing on the cake this time was…yellow.
Let us explain: it is the JCB meme.
If you have been away from the Internet and do not wish to dig up why it's all over social media, the equipment used for construction, demolition or excavation has been used by Indians to unearth old videos of JCB doing its job and bystanders simply watching it in amusement.
It all began when a Twitter user noticed the number of views videos of JCB excavators collected on YouTube. “JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently, the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views,” tweeted a user while sharing a screenshot of JCB digging videos with over million views.
As soon as Dhoni led the Indian cricket team to a trouncing victory, the JCB meme found more meaning. Here’s how:
Dhoni and JCB— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 28, 2019
Both can dig deep
Both pull huge crowds
Yellow is Love but they rock in Blue as well pic.twitter.com/R5JYiWCpeh
Dhoni haters has been crushed by the JCB tipper 😭😂😂@Ra_Bies #Dhoni #INDvBAN— Rohith ❤️🇮🇳 (@RohithDhoni7) May 28, 2019
MS Dhoni as JCB diggers. A thread #JCBkikhudai pic.twitter.com/K9AIh6CQtL— Shilpa Kannan⚡️ (@shilpakannan) May 28, 2019
There are only two things people love to watch in India:— Jigar Lad (@rootbashh) May 28, 2019
Dhoni ki dhulai aur JCB ki khudai !#INDvBAN #JCBKiKhudai
#Dhoni : Only player who can pull more crowd than JCB ki Khudaai#INDvBAN— prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) May 28, 2019
Today dhoni did jcb ki khudai#JCBkiKhudaai #DhoniAtCWC19 #Dhoni #INDvBAN #BANvIND#WorldCup2019— Karan Singh Rathore (@ksrwritings) May 28, 2019
JCB aur Dhoni kisi ke saamne nahi rukte https://t.co/Jcqr3W2KmZ— Anubhav Krishna (@AnubhavKrishna_) May 28, 2019
JCB is temporary...— JCB.in (@JCB_ki_khudaai) May 28, 2019
Dhoni is permanent ❤#JCBkikhudai #AskStar #INDvBAN #Dhoni
JCB aur Dhoni kisi ke saamne nahi rukte https://t.co/Jcqr3W2KmZ— Anubhav Krishna (@AnubhavKrishna_) May 28, 2019
113 runs off 78 balls (4sx8, 6sx7).— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 28, 2019
Dhoni haters still alive or retired from planet earth? 🔥🙃🔥 #INDvBAN #Dhoni #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/cp4lSjuEZZ
#JCB famous in one night.#MSD famous all time@BCCI @cricketworldcup #Dhoni #INDIA #CWC19 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/HTawjsAt5x— Vikram Savant (@SavantVikram) May 28, 2019
Also Watch
-
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
6-yr-old Girl Forced To Beg To Help Ailing Mother
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Airtel 4G Hotspot Prepaid Plan Offers 126GB Data, With 84 Days Validity
- An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Getting Mobbed by Male Fans
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol Highlights: As it Happened
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s