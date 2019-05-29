JCBkiKhudayi Gets Dhoni ki Dhulayi Twist: Fans Applaud Demolition Job of Bangladeshi Attack

Dhoni and JCB



Both can dig deep

Both pull huge crowds

Yellow is Love but they rock in Blue as well pic.twitter.com/R5JYiWCpeh — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 28, 2019

There are only two things people love to watch in India:

Dhoni ki dhulai aur JCB ki khudai !#INDvBAN #JCBKiKhudai — Jigar Lad (@rootbashh) May 28, 2019

#Dhoni : Only player who can pull more crowd than JCB ki Khudaai#INDvBAN — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) May 28, 2019

JCB aur Dhoni kisi ke saamne nahi rukte https://t.co/Jcqr3W2KmZ — Anubhav Krishna (@AnubhavKrishna_) May 28, 2019

113 runs off 78 balls (4sx8, 6sx7).



Dhoni haters still alive or retired from planet earth? 🔥🙃🔥 #INDvBAN #Dhoni #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/cp4lSjuEZZ — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 28, 2019

Indian cricket team fans had an epic throwback moment on Tuesday after MS Dhoni, in his signature scintillating style, smashed a century to lead his team to an emphatic victory against Bangladesh in India's second warm-up match for the World Cup.Making good use of the platform created by KL Rahul, who also has a century to his name, Dhoni wreaked havoc, scoring 113 of 78 deliveries against the pumped Bangladeshi attack to take India to a mammoth score of 359 in 50 overs.MSD’s free spirited approach to the bat – something that was straight out of his days of yore -- and his brutal assault in the final overs left the Twitterverse gasping for breath, struggling for words and dying for more.And while emotions were high and words were scarce, memes, however, were flowing just like the runs did from Dhoni’s bat. And while this was as expected as it sounds, the icing on the cake this time was…yellow.Let us explain: it is the JCB meme.If you have been away from the Internet and do not wish to dig up why it's all over social media, the equipment used for construction, demolition or excavation has been used by Indians to unearth old videos of JCB doing its job and bystanders simply watching it in amusement.It all began when a Twitter user noticed the number of views videos of JCB excavators collected on YouTube. “JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently, the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views,” tweeted a user while sharing a screenshot of JCB digging videos with over million views.As soon as Dhoni led the Indian cricket team to a trouncing victory, the JCB meme found more meaning. Here’s how: