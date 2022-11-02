India Vs Bangladesh: Dhoni's Classic Run Out in 2016 Relived by Fans Ahead of T20 World Cup Match

Desi cricket fans who are gearing up for India Vs Bangladesh contest in T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday couldn’t help but go into nostalgia mode and fondly remember the instinctive Dhoni’s last-ball heroics in 2016’s marquee tournament. Defending a modest 146, India looked down and out for the better part of the match before pulling their acts together in the final two overs to restrict Bangladesh to 145 for 9 in ICC World T20 back in 2016.

Dhoni took his right gloves off when Hardik Pandya came in to bowl the last delivery with two runs required. Pandya bowled a fuller delivery wide off Shuvagato Hom who missed it and Dhoni caught it with only his inners on.

As Mustafizur Rahman started sprinting from the other end, the then 34-plus Indian skipper beat his younger opponent in a short sprint to whip off the bails.

It was an unbelievable finish, one that has been etched in the memories of fans in India.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that fans recounted Dhoni’s exceptional work in the thrilling victory just ahead of India vs Bangladesh encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Ms Dhoni breaks Bangladesh hearts

Who remembers this ☄run-out from MS Dhoni in this 2016 men's T20 World Cup? #INDvsBAN 🏏 pic.twitter.com/UWGbsPLnO2 — CH.MOHIT GADARIYA (@CHMohitpal) November 1, 2022

The last time india played bangladesh in a wt20 we saw the classic run out done by Ms dhoni .#Viratkohli #INDvsBAN #WorldCup2022 #RohitSharma #Adelaide pic.twitter.com/HMOgl8rbPt — manraj singh (@manraj200427) November 1, 2022

MS Dhoni ran 13 meters in 2 seconds (faster than Usain Bolt) the last time India faced Bangladesh in a T2o World Cup. #INDvsBAN#T20WorldCup#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Y5pcPj0j2Z — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 1, 2022

Notably, India have never lost to Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup contest. 2016’s win aside, in 2014 the Men in Blue beat Banglades by eight wickets. All the way back in 2009, Bangladesh were once again on the losing side, this time by 25 runs.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here