India Vs Bangladesh: Dhoni's Classic Run Out in 2016 Relived by Fans Ahead of T20 World Cup Match

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 09:46 IST

Adelaide

India Vs Bangladesh: Dhoni runs Mustafizur Raham out in 2016 T20 World Cup. (File image)

India and Bangladesh's matches are always special but Dhoni's quirky glovework in the 2016 T20 World Cup is the moment fans remembered ahead of Wednesday's game between the two nations to be played at the Adelaide Oval.

Desi cricket fans who are gearing up for India Vs Bangladesh contest in T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday couldn’t help but go into nostalgia mode and fondly remember the instinctive Dhoni’s last-ball heroics in 2016’s marquee tournament. Defending a modest 146, India looked down and out for the better part of the match before pulling their acts together in the final two overs to restrict Bangladesh to 145 for 9 in ICC World T20 back in 2016.

Dhoni took his right gloves off when Hardik Pandya came in to bowl the last delivery with two runs required. Pandya bowled a fuller delivery wide off Shuvagato Hom who missed it and Dhoni caught it with only his inners on.

As Mustafizur Rahman started sprinting from the other end, the then 34-plus Indian skipper beat his younger opponent in a short sprint to whip off the bails.

It was an unbelievable finish, one that has been etched in the memories of fans in India.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that fans recounted Dhoni’s exceptional work in the thrilling victory just ahead of India vs Bangladesh encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Notably, India have never lost to Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup contest. 2016’s win aside, in 2014 the Men in Blue beat Banglades by eight wickets. All the way back in 2009, Bangladesh were once again on the losing side, this time by 25 runs.

