Guptill Dismissing Dhoni With a Stunning Run Out is the Most Heartbreaking Picture on the Internet

A moment of brilliance on the field by New Zealander Martin Guptill denied India's chances of bringing the third World Cup home in a nail-biting semi-final at Old Trafford Stadium on Wednesday.

Team India lost the thrilling encounter by 18 runs when they failed to chase New Zealand's target of 240 after putting up a determined run chase.

After all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja's heroics with the bat ended at 77 (59), it all came down to Dhoni to finish the business for India. A master of crunch situations, Dhoni played a slow yet calculated knock - one that let Jadeja play freely from the other end.

Once reeling at 92/6, the duo's spirited partnership of 116 kept India very much alive in the run chase. But once Jadeja departed, India needed 32 runs from 13 balls.

Four balls and a six later, the hopes of everyone supporting the Men in Blue shattered in a million pieces when Dhoni chipped for a double. A slight hesitation between Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw the former struggling to get back to the striker's end. Guptill, out of nowhere, charged in and returned a lightning-quick throw directly aimed at the stumps that saw Dhoni short of the crease.

Dhoni's exit was soon followed by India's exit from the World Cup - their second consecutive semi-final loss to New Zealand.

