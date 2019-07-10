Guptill Dismissing Dhoni With a Stunning Run Out is the Most Heartbreaking Picture on the Internet
Martin Guptill, out of nowhere, charged in and returned a lightning-quick bulls-eye throw at the stumps that saw Dhoni short of the crease. His departure ended India's hopes to bring the third World Cup home.
Screenshot from Hotstar.
A moment of brilliance on the field by New Zealander Martin Guptill denied India's chances of bringing the third World Cup home in a nail-biting semi-final at Old Trafford Stadium on Wednesday.
Team India lost the thrilling encounter by 18 runs when they failed to chase New Zealand's target of 240 after putting up a determined run chase.
After all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja's heroics with the bat ended at 77 (59), it all came down to Dhoni to finish the business for India. A master of crunch situations, Dhoni played a slow yet calculated knock - one that let Jadeja play freely from the other end.
Once reeling at 92/6, the duo's spirited partnership of 116 kept India very much alive in the run chase. But once Jadeja departed, India needed 32 runs from 13 balls.
Four balls and a six later, the hopes of everyone supporting the Men in Blue shattered in a million pieces when Dhoni chipped for a double. A slight hesitation between Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw the former struggling to get back to the striker's end. Guptill, out of nowhere, charged in and returned a lightning-quick throw directly aimed at the stumps that saw Dhoni short of the crease.
Dhoni's exit was soon followed by India's exit from the World Cup - their second consecutive semi-final loss to New Zealand.
WHAT A MOMENT OF BRILLIANCE!Martin Guptill was 🔛🎯 to run out MS Dhoni and help send New Zealand to their second consecutive @cricketworldcup final! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i84pTIrYbk— ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019
And just like that, the gap between Dhoni's bat and the safety became the most heart-breaking picture on the Indian Internet.
The most heartbreaking picture on internet*#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/m9AmyRer7h— unpopular sarcater (@its_sarcaster) July 10, 2019
#INDvsNZ This is the distance between World Cup and India pic.twitter.com/lbLB9h3Ij7— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 10, 2019
Completely drained from this match. Incredible fightback. Ninja level fielding. Just a couple inches more and Dhoni could have got it to the last over. This one will take some time to get over. #INDvsNZ— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 10, 2019
End of an era. The man who contributed Indian cricket Most, 15 yrs of service. He started his career with a run out and ended with run out too. Just can't imagine cricket without you man. THANK YOU DHONI #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/ZdYd9pYPqg— Thota RajendraPrasad (@Rprasad555) July 10, 2019
He cried 😭 3000❤ pic.twitter.com/9wUHlJ8U9j— Yashh 🇮🇳 (@Yashh_SRKian) July 10, 2019
This is a sport. Sometimes you are the one winning. Sometimes you are on the receiving end. pic.twitter.com/Jga5yOcVsE— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 10, 2019
WE LOVE YOU MAHENDRA SINGH DHONI. THANK YOU. #INDvsNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/WGuxmNf9Nf— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 10, 2019
If NZ goes on to win this world cup , this throw will go down as the best ever throw in a cricket match. Take a bow Martin Guptill. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/kGUmi83dkK— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 10, 2019
Imagine doing this to one of the greatest finishers in ODI history at the pointy end of a World Cup semi final. Martin Guptill is absolutely having a laugh. #CWC19 #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/loQV0yQOpO— Ethan (@ethan_meldrum) July 10, 2019
Richard Kettleborough's reaction to the Martin Guptill/MS Dhoni run out is the best thing you'll ever see. 😮 #CWC19 #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/nKZs4dNvXl— Ethan (@ethan_meldrum) July 10, 2019
One of the fastest runners between the wickets MS Dhoni ended his World Cup career in the same manner he started his international career in 2004 - with a RUN-OUT!#INDvNZ #NZvIND #CWC19— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 10, 2019
A true @msdhoni fan will know this pain!!! pic.twitter.com/nVTJl3qrcm— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) July 10, 2019
Wish we had won🙁 we lost by 2cms today when Dhoni got run out. Team India played well in the tournament. Proud of their commitment. Congratulations NewZealand. Great fielding and bowling. 👏👏— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 10, 2019
You know what MS Dhoni’s greatest achievement is ? That at 5 for 3, 1.25 billion people still believed.— Ayush Dhanuka (@ayushbdhanuka) July 10, 2019
