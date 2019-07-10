India's Win Prediction Against New Zealand After Top-Order Collapse is the Optimism We Need in Life

India's much-awaited semi-final clash against New Zealand on Tuesday turned into a two-day affair after the rains played the ultimate spoilsport and washed out the first day near the end of Kiwi innings.

Virat Kohli's men began the reserve day proceedings on a high, restricting Kane Williamson's XI to 239/8.

The in-form Indian openers walked out in the middle, looking to go about the usual business, but soon the prayers to the rain gods began.

Why? Because this happened.

India: 4/1

India: 5/2

India: 5/3

The Men in Blue had a nightmare of a start as the top-order came crumbling down and bowed to Kiwi seamers. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and skipper Virat Kohli all made their early walk back to pavilion after scoring one each within four overs.

One would expect the "win predictor," broadcasted during the World Cup matches by ICC, to sway in the direction of New Zealand - given how the Indian middle-order batsmen have struggled throughout the showpiece event. But it didn't happen.

As the scoreboard of India read 6 for 3 under 6 overs, the very optimistic predictor informed the worried fans in India that the Men in Blue had a 71% chance of winning the crucial semi-final encounter. No kidding.

The desi fans were naturally baffled and took to Twitter to applaud the "positivity" displayed by the prediction meter towards Team India.