3-min read

Jadeja's Superhero Efforts Against New Zealand in Semi-Finals Has Caught Twitter's Attention

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was exceptional on the field as India met New Zealand once again, this time on the reserve day to resume the washed out semi-final at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
Jadeja's Superhero Efforts Against New Zealand in Semi-Finals Has Caught Twitter's Attention
Screenshot from Twitter / Hotstar.
Despite being only 2 games old in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in England, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has proven his worth in the little time that he has spent on the field.

Not only has Jadeja been economical with the ball, but his electrifying presence on the outfield has also denied some crucial runs to the opponents. 41 runs to be precise - all in a couple of outings.

Wednesday wasn't any different for Jadeja when the "bits and pieces" cricketer walked out along with the Team India at Old Trafford Stadium to resume the unfinished semi-final clash against New Zealand. Kane Williamson's men began with 217/5 in 47.1 overs on the reserve day after the contest was washed out on Tuesday following an incessant downpour in Manchester.

First, out of nowhere, Jadeja produced a sensational run-out in Jasprit Bumrah's over to send the dangerous-looking Ross Taylor packing. Stationed deep, Jadeja caught Taylor off-guard when he returned a one-handed pick-up and throw and dislodged the stumps. Taylor departed for 74 with 225/6 on the scoreboard.

He then complimented his bulls-eye throw by pouching a difficult catch on the boundary ropes when Tom Latham pulled one of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's deliveries straight down his pockets. The athletic fielder completed the catch with a superhero pose for the cameras and those in attendance, inches away from the fence.

With back-to-back blows to New Zealand, Jadeja's animated outing became a rage on microblogging site Twitter.

As the whole of Twitter was baking in Jadeja's glory, cricketer-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar was once again caught in the storm. Manjrekar has been on the receiving end in the ongoing World Cup ever since he called the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja "bits and pieces" cricketer in an interview after India's poor outing against England.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," he said.

The commentator also made news and attracted further social media trolling for excluding Jadeja out of his preferred playing XI before going to semi-final clash against New Zealand.

