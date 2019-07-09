Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shami's Exclusion from Team India For Semi-Final Clash Against New Zealand Has Left Fans Really Confused

Team India's front-line bowler Mohammed Shami failed to find a spot in the playing XI that meets Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the big semi-final encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Mohammed Shami / File image by Getty.
Mohammed Shami / File image by Getty.
"Where is Shami?"

The big semi-final World Cup clash is here. Millions of Indians have come out in support of Men in Blue as Virat Kohli-led side takes on Kane Williamson's New Zealand at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

India, however, received its first blow moments before the much-anticipated encounter when Williamson won the crucial toss and chose to bat first - an ideal pitch to put up a big total on the scoreboard for the opponents to chase.

The second shocker came in the form of Indian front-line pacer Mohammed Shami missing a spot in the playing XI, a decision that baffled everyone including cricket pundits Sourav Ganguly and Harsha Bhogle.

Shami has been the leading wicket-taker in the Indian camp in the ongoing World Cup in England, one who has a knack of picking up early wickets. In fact, the right-handed pacer started the campaign for the country by picking up 13 wickets in 3 games, including a match-turning hat-trick in a thrilling contest against Gulbadin Naib's Afghanistan at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

"Like @SGanguly99, I admit I am surprised by the dropping of Shami. He takes wickets upfront and if you do, the death overs aren't as critical. India batting very deep with Jadeja at 8 but it is a big call to leave out Kuldeep against a team he has done well," a puzzled Bhogle tweeted.

His omission in a vital clash left cricket fans very, very confused.

