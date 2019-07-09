Shami's Exclusion from Team India For Semi-Final Clash Against New Zealand Has Left Fans Really Confused
Team India's front-line bowler Mohammed Shami failed to find a spot in the playing XI that meets Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the big semi-final encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Mohammed Shami / File image by Getty.
"Where is Shami?"
The big semi-final World Cup clash is here. Millions of Indians have come out in support of Men in Blue as Virat Kohli-led side takes on Kane Williamson's New Zealand at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
India, however, received its first blow moments before the much-anticipated encounter when Williamson won the crucial toss and chose to bat first - an ideal pitch to put up a big total on the scoreboard for the opponents to chase.
The second shocker came in the form of Indian front-line pacer Mohammed Shami missing a spot in the playing XI, a decision that baffled everyone including cricket pundits Sourav Ganguly and Harsha Bhogle.
Shami has been the leading wicket-taker in the Indian camp in the ongoing World Cup in England, one who has a knack of picking up early wickets. In fact, the right-handed pacer started the campaign for the country by picking up 13 wickets in 3 games, including a match-turning hat-trick in a thrilling contest against Gulbadin Naib's Afghanistan at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.
Our Playing XI for the semi-final 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oumbdsdUKu
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2019
"Like @SGanguly99, I admit I am surprised by the dropping of Shami. He takes wickets upfront and if you do, the death overs aren't as critical. India batting very deep with Jadeja at 8 but it is a big call to leave out Kuldeep against a team he has done well," a puzzled Bhogle tweeted.
Okay with Chahal over Kuldeep. Not so much for Shami’s exclusion. Only five bowlers is a possible concern but from that perspective, bowling first isn’t that bad a thing. India bats deep with this combination. #CWC19 #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 9, 2019
Like @SGanguly99, I admit I am surprised by the dropping of Shami. He takes wickets upfront and if you do, the death overs aren't as critical. India batting very deep with Jadeja at 8 but it is a big call to leave out Kuldeep against a team he has done well.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2019
His omission in a vital clash left cricket fans very, very confused.
Blunder 😮😮😮😮😑 Shami is not in playing X|#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/QHku7KjZnu — EPIC BLOGGER 🐦 (@kush_blog) July 9, 2019
No Shami in the playing 11. Just cannot understand this decision. #INDvNZ #CWC19
— Amir Mushtaq (@amirmushtaq01) July 9, 2019
#INDvNZ #shami is not playing todays game Indians ~ pic.twitter.com/H5JWmvTM1r — Priyankarawat (@Priyank62435140) July 9, 2019
Mohd Shami right now#INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/nJuV2ck2FW
— Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) July 9, 2019
Where is Mohammad Shami?#IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/zfSGVdIjS3 — Sweety Yadav (@ysweetea) July 9, 2019
Is Shami injured or have we wilfully not picked the guy with 14 wickets in 4 games & the best strike rate in the entire tournament? ♂️
— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) July 9, 2019
I can’t believe they haven’t picked Shami....pathetic selection #INDvNZ — Abhishek (@Abhishe14381283) July 9, 2019
One good decision of including Jadeja is nullified by dropping shami. pic.twitter.com/d44fwY6Kxu
— 🇮🇳 Vishal Shah (@shahvishu79) July 9, 2019
There are about 20 people sitting around me right now, nobody has a clue why Bhuvi is playing ahead of Shami. And they all know the game. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) July 9, 2019
Shami isn't in Playing ❌1️⃣
Indians be like:
#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/U23tNC0m2b
— ~Sakshi (@SakshiR66) July 9, 2019
Shami kidhar hai? pic.twitter.com/GNkl0hJE7z — DIVYANSHU (@MSDivyanshu) July 9, 2019
