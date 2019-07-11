Take the pledge to vote

Umpire's 'Stunned' Reaction to Dhoni's Run Out Was Every Indian During Semi-Final Clash

A moment of brilliance on the field by New Zealander Martin Guptill denied India's chances of bringing the third World Cup home in a nail-biting semi-final at Old Trafford Stadium on Wednesday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Umpire's 'Stunned' Reaction to Dhoni's Run Out Was Every Indian During Semi-Final Clash
"So close, yet so far."

Considered the best finisher of the game of cricket, Dhoni yet again found himself in a situation to do the business for India, this time in a high octane chase against New Zealand in a rain-hit yet nail-biting semi-final clash in Manchester.

After Ravindra Jadeja's heroics with the bat came to an abrupt end at 77 (59), it all came down to Dhoni to push Team India across the finish line. A master of such crunch situations, Dhoni played a slow yet calculated knock, keeping alive the hopes of a billion fans waiting for the third World Cup to come home. But it wasn't meant to be.

With India still needing 25 runs off 10 deliveries, and Dhoni batting on the crease, India was very much in the game but Martin Guptill had other plans on his mind.

Dhoni chipped one on the leg side for a couple. Though he sprinted and completed the first run in a flash, a slight bit of hesitation for the second one found him struggling to reach the keeper's end.

This was when Guptill appeared out of nowhere to return a lightning-quick throw aimed directly at the stumps that saw Dhoni short of the crease and inches away from the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's.

That proved to be the deciding moment for India and English umpire Richard Kettleborough, who watched the close dismissal from the square-leg position, accurately summed up every desi fan's feelings when he went upstairs with a "stunned" look plastered all over his face.

