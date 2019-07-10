Jadeja, oh Jadeja.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined the squad for only two matches in the World Cup campaign and proved why millions of fans in the country were rooting for him, every time he showed up on the big screen.

Not only was Jadeja economical with the ball, but his electrifying presence on the outfield had also denied some crucial runs to the opponents in the event. He saved 41 runs to be precise - all in a couple of outings.

After showing his worth with the ball and displaying some lightening-quick fielding, the all-rounder's turn with the bat came when Indian top-order had a collapse of epic proportions against New Zealand in the semi-final clash on Wednesday. The Indian scorecard read 5/3 at one stage, as they were chasing 240. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya did show some character and fought back at one stage but once the latter departed at 92/6, it was all a downhill for the Indian camp.

Then, Jadeja arrived to join Dhoni in the middle.

His entry to the crease brought a ray of hope for the entire country, as he reduced the gap between the runs and the ball, with brisk-hitting and clean stroke play.

Jadeja's gritty run chase saw him reaching the 50 landmark, his first half-century in ODI after 5 years. He celebrated the innings with the trademark celebrations and his efforts were appreciated far and wide but it was Rohit Sharma's gesture from the dressing room to Jadeja that had everyone's attention.

Sharma, who had a spectacular World Cup with the bat, pointed to the man of the moment and signalled, "You are strong."

The special moment between Sharma and Jadeja was unarguably the winning moment for India in an otherwise heartbreaking exit from the contest.

rohit gesturing to jadeja .. " you are strong" from the dressing room #indvsnz #indvnzal pic.twitter.com/hwY9i6X20L — Super sampangi (@supersampangi) July 10, 2019

Jadeja's heroic efforts, however, went in vain when he was dismissed by Kiwi pacer Trent Boult. Top-scorer of Team India's innings, Jadeja smashed four sixes and that many boundaries for his 77 in 59.