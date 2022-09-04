India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Twitter Abuzz With Memes Ahead of Clash

India and Pakistan are set to clash again today in Asia Cup 2022 in the Super 4 stage and both countries are looking forward to it with anticipation. India is once again looking to emerge victorious over Babar Azam and co. Last Sunday, India had beaten Pakistan by five wickets. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan said his team-mates had joked with each other that it’s a “best of three-match series” between the arch-rivals in the tournament, reported PTI. Ahead of the match, social media is abuzz with memes.

India Face Pakistan on Sunday as Asia Cup 2022 Super 4#INDvsPAK2022 #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/5BQvkDy0PX — Jatin Kataria (@iamjatinkataria) September 3, 2022

Match between ind vs pak on sunday again. Le Pakistan team :#INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/WUqW13JNMj — Italiya Meet (@ItaliyaMeet3) September 3, 2022

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that pacer Avesh Khan is unwell and didn’t take part in the practice session on Saturday.

Dravid has not completely ruled Avesh out for the Sunday clash but admitted that he didn’t practice on Saturday.

“Avesh is feeling a little bit unwell, just been under the favour, a little bit of fever, doctors are managing the situation, he is not at practice today hopefully he is not too serious and should be okay for tomorrow’s game (against PAK), if not, then later part of the tournament,” Rahul said in the pre-match press conference.

Dravid feels that Virat Kohli’s form is not a concern for the management after his crucial knocks against Pakistan and Hong Kong. Kohli scored 35 runs in the opening match, followed it up with an unbeaten 59 runs in the second match, and will enter the Super 4 stage with a lot of confidence.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here