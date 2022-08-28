CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Vs Pakistan: Cricket Fans Go All Out With Memes as Asia Cup Brings Back Twitter Rivalry
India Vs Pakistan: Cricket Fans Go All Out With Memes as Asia Cup Brings Back Twitter Rivalry

August 28, 2022

Cricket fans from India and Pakistan are armed with memes ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 encounter.

It’s the D-day. It’s the day cricket fans have waited for. It’s India vs Pakistan. On Sunday, the two Asian giants- Hitman Rohit Sharma’s India and Pakistan led by mighty Babar Azam lock horns in Asia Cup 2022, and as always, it’s going to be a high-voltage affair.

While the meet-ups and pleasantries exchanged between the cricketers of both nations ahead of the marquee encounter may have certainly diffused some nerves but cricket fans on microblogging site Twitter are leaving no stones unturned to remind us that the rivalries shall be on full display once the arch-rivals take on the field.

And they did so through hilarious memes. From everyone turning into a cricket expert before the match to praying to the almighty to be on the winning side, fans from both the nations are trying every trick in the book.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, the former Indian skipper, who is gearing up to return to cricket after a brief hiatus from action, praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of the high-voltage clash between India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. “I saw a lot of regard and respect from him (Babar Azam) from day 1. And that hasn’t changed, regardless of the fact that he is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently. Rightly so, he has amazing talent. I have always enjoyed watching him play,” Kohli told Star Sports.

August 28, 2022
