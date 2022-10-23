India Vs Pakistan: Desi Cricket Fans Woke Up Early With T20 World Cup Memes and We are Here for it

It’s the day cricket fans have waited for. It’s India vs Pakistan match day. The arch-rivals are all set to lock horns at the MCG in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. As always, the chatter around the contest is huge. Will Rohit Sharma’s men beat Pakistan? Will Shaheen Afridi repeat the heroics and cause early upsets? Or will the rain pay a surprise visit at the Melbourne ground and leave fans disappointed?

A lot is at stake and a peek at Twitter hashtags in India and Pakistan is only a testament to how the desis have decided to spend their Sunday.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, memes took over the microblogging site Twitter as fans eased their nerves with humour and wit.

*I don't believe in god, I'm an atheist* Also me on Ind-Pak match day : pic.twitter.com/vDq1c3sgiz — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) October 23, 2022

Appropriate time to post my joke on the science behind Pakistani reverse swing bowling #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lSivgjVwxo — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the flight to Australia, after sustaining a knee injury, wished the Indian team to put their best foot forward ahead of their opening match in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“Here’s to putting your best foot forward at the T20 World Cup. Goodluck boys. @BCCI,” Jadeja wrote on Twitter.

Here's to putting your best foot forward at the T20 World Cup. Goodluck boys. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/i7gDzoIkUF — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) October 23, 2022

Both India and Pakistan had their final warm-up fixtures washed out in Brisbane earlier in the week. While India have all players available for selection, Pakistan have been given a sigh of relief with Shan Masood available after being hit on the head in Friday’s practice session though Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to him still recovering from a knee injury.

