Watch: Dhoni Goes Hammer and Tongs in Nets Session, Sends a Warning to Dale Steyn and Company
In a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter, Dhoni was seen attacking the ball, playing his trademark lofted hits like he did against Bangladesh.
MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of the clash against South Africa.
Coming off a spectacular hundred against Bangladesh in the warm-up game, former India Captain MS Dhoni looked in his elements as he hit the ball in all directions during a nets session ahead of the World Cup opener against South Africa on Wednesday.
In a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter, Dhoni was seen attacking the ball, playing his trademark lofted hits like he did against Bangladesh when he scored 113 off just 78 deliveries.
Dhoni will be featuring in his fourth World Cup and his experience will be crucial if India are to go far in the tournament. Although his batting has come under criticism in the last couple of years for slowing down the run rate, his mood going into World Cup bodes well for Virat Kohli and his men, as does his performance in the recently concluded IPL.
A veteran of 341 One-Day International (ODI) matches, Dhoni has amassed 10,500 runs at an average of over 50.
The BCCI also posted another video of KL Rahul practicising his strokeplay during a nets session. Rahul had also scored a century in the match against Bangladesh and staked claim to the No.4 position in the batting line-up that has been a concern for India in the last one year.
While Dhoni was seen playing attacking shots, Rahul was focused more on the defensive side of his game as India readies to play the fearsome South African pace attack at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
India will be facing South African side who lost the World Cup opener against England followed by a humiliating defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. The Proteas will be bolstered by the likely addition of Dale Steyn, who had to sit out the first two matches due to injury.
Earlier, Kedar Jadhav had a full-fledged practice session on Sunday. Jadhav is recovering from a shoulder injury. The all-rounder did not play two warm-up games.
.@msdhoni hitting them out of the park, nice and easy 😎😎#TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Y2CKjBfOUK— BCCI (@BCCI) June 3, 2019
#TeamIndia batsman @klrahul11 sweating it out in the nets ahead of the first #CWC19 fixture at The Ageas Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0uOf1a1iVi— BCCI (@BCCI) June 3, 2019
