Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Watch: Dhoni Goes Hammer and Tongs in Nets Session, Sends a Warning to Dale Steyn and Company

In a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter, Dhoni was seen attacking the ball, playing his trademark lofted hits like he did against Bangladesh.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: Dhoni Goes Hammer and Tongs in Nets Session, Sends a Warning to Dale Steyn and Company
MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of the clash against South Africa.
Loading...
Coming off a spectacular hundred against Bangladesh in the warm-up game, former India Captain MS Dhoni looked in his elements as he hit the ball in all directions during a nets session ahead of the World Cup opener against South Africa on Wednesday.

In a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter, Dhoni was seen attacking the ball, playing his trademark lofted hits like he did against Bangladesh when he scored 113 off just 78 deliveries.

Dhoni will be featuring in his fourth World Cup and his experience will be crucial if India are to go far in the tournament. Although his batting has come under criticism in the last couple of years for slowing down the run rate, his mood going into World Cup bodes well for Virat Kohli and his men, as does his performance in the recently concluded IPL.




A veteran of 341 One-Day International (ODI) matches, Dhoni has amassed 10,500 runs at an average of over 50.

The BCCI also posted another video of KL Rahul practicising his strokeplay during a nets session. Rahul had also scored a century in the match against Bangladesh and staked claim to the No.4 position in the batting line-up that has been a concern for India in the last one year.

While Dhoni was seen playing attacking shots, Rahul was focused more on the defensive side of his game as India readies to play the fearsome South African pace attack at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.




India will be facing South African side who lost the World Cup opener against England followed by a humiliating defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. The Proteas will be bolstered by the likely addition of Dale Steyn, who had to sit out the first two matches due to injury.

Earlier, Kedar Jadhav had a full-fledged practice session on Sunday. Jadhav is recovering from a shoulder injury. The all-rounder did not play two warm-up games.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram