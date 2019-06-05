Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Rohit Sharma’s Impromptu Dance on the Field Has Everyone Making the Same Comparison

Overjoyed over the dismissal of Hashim Amla, Rohit Sharma didn’t hold back his emotions as he displayed some dance moves, which were shared by the Cricket World Cup's Twitter handle.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Rohit Sharma’s Impromptu Dance on the Field Has Everyone Making the Same Comparison
Rohit Sharma dance moves on the field.
India vice-captain and star batsman Rohit Sharma broke into an impromptu jig on the field after taking a catch to dismiss South Africa opener Hashim Amla in the World Cup clash at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Overjoyed over the big scalp, Rohit Sharma didn’t hold back his emotions as he displayed some dance moves, which were shared by the Cricket World Cup's Twitter handle.

Twitter users were quick to notice the similarity of the dance move to the strut performed by former WWE wrestler Ric Flair.

See for yourself how similar the moves are.

As is their wont, the versatile dance was also turned into a meme by some enterprising social media users.

After Amla, Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Quinton de Kock in the sixth over as India added salt to South Africa's wounds. Yuzvendra Chahal also tore into the South African batting lineup as he picked four wickets, with the batsmen failing to pick him up.

