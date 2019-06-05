Rohit Sharma’s Impromptu Dance on the Field Has Everyone Making the Same Comparison
Overjoyed over the dismissal of Hashim Amla, Rohit Sharma didn’t hold back his emotions as he displayed some dance moves, which were shared by the Cricket World Cup's Twitter handle.
Rohit Sharma dance moves on the field.
India vice-captain and star batsman Rohit Sharma broke into an impromptu jig on the field after taking a catch to dismiss South Africa opener Hashim Amla in the World Cup clash at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.
Overjoyed over the big scalp, Rohit Sharma didn’t hold back his emotions as he displayed some dance moves, which were shared by the Cricket World Cup's Twitter handle.
When your team makes a blistering start to #CWC19! pic.twitter.com/jtTSAdissC— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019
Twitter users were quick to notice the similarity of the dance move to the strut performed by former WWE wrestler Ric Flair.
Rohit Sharma same to same as Ric Flair😄 https://t.co/3zfjD1wiZ3— Aniket Deshpande (@aniket0608) June 5, 2019
Looks like Rohit Sharma is a fan of Ric Flair. https://t.co/3AcUAq3GmK— Abhinav Atreya (@abhinavatr) June 5, 2019
Rohit Sharma is a Ric Flair fan? 😯 https://t.co/U67erX2VJ0— Kunal Singh (@d_extrovert) June 5, 2019
Did @ImRo45 just do the Nature Boy Ric Flair strut? Wooooh!! #CWC19— Papya. (@Dhaanu) June 5, 2019
See for yourself how similar the moves are.
As is their wont, the versatile dance was also turned into a meme by some enterprising social media users.
When you had Biryani for Lunch!! #EidMubarak #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/KJtkV3SLjh— Contractor Michael (@SarcasmChamp) June 5, 2019
#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/xtEcxmaBN8— 4knr4ts4ind (@4knr4ts4ind) June 5, 2019
After Amla, Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Quinton de Kock in the sixth over as India added salt to South Africa's wounds. Yuzvendra Chahal also tore into the South African batting lineup as he picked four wickets, with the batsmen failing to pick him up.
