India Wants to #BoycottChineseProducts After China Blocks Bid to List JeM Chief as Global Terrorist Again

Twitter wants to #BoycottChina after India's bid to list India’s bid to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the UN Security Council was once again blocked by China for the fourth time.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 14, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
India’s bid to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar designated as a "global terrorist" by the UN Security Council was once again blocked by China after the nation placed a “technical” hold on the resolution on Wednesday.

This is the fourth time that China has blocked the resolution against Azhar since 2009.

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after the Pulwama terror attack carried out by a suicide bomber belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which led to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said it was disappointed by the outcome.

Indians on Twitter following this now want to #BoycottChina and #BoycottChineseProducts as they reasoned that #ChinaBacksTerror. People want to show their patriotism by choosing to stop using Chinese products.






























A list of 'Chinese products' including apps has also been circulating, which includes TikTok, PUBG Mobile, BeautyPlus and UCBrowser.







And also specific products, like the Oppo Smartphone.



