India Wants to #BoycottChineseProducts After China Blocks Bid to List JeM Chief as Global Terrorist Again
Twitter wants to #BoycottChina after India's bid to list India’s bid to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the UN Security Council was once again blocked by China for the fourth time.
Twitter wants to #BoycottChina after India's bid to list India’s bid to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the UN Security Council was once again blocked by China for the fourth time.
This is the fourth time that China has blocked the resolution against Azhar since 2009.
The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after the Pulwama terror attack carried out by a suicide bomber belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which led to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.
In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said it was disappointed by the outcome.
Indians on Twitter following this now want to #BoycottChina and #BoycottChineseProducts as they reasoned that #ChinaBacksTerror. People want to show their patriotism by choosing to stop using Chinese products.
My humble request to every Indian. We must retaliate on China for this act. Show your patriotism by boycotting chinese products. Every rupee will saved by this act will be your contribution to nation and tribute to our soldiers.#BoycottChineseProducts— Kamal Kumar (@KumarKamal152) March 13, 2019
Let's now religiously stop using using Chinese products.#BoycottChina #BoycottChineseProducts— devendra khatri (@devkhatri) March 13, 2019
It's all biased situation that China will block Indians move in UNSC for banning masood so all Indians must boycott entire Chinese products its the only way to teach them #BoycottChina #BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/FWDpS1k7pT— Divakar R Divu (@r_divu) March 14, 2019
All Indians who are having even an iota of self integrity should no longer buy anything from smartphones to pens from the Chinese who are sponsoring terrorism 🙏😔— Upasana Singh (@upasanatigress) March 14, 2019
#BoycottChineseProducts
By again stalling India's move to declare Masood Azhar as GLOBAL TERRОRIST at UN, China has openly shown it supports terrогism. #BoycottChineseProducts #CKMKB pic.twitter.com/hrdbyQ746H— Rosy (@rose_k01) March 14, 2019
😠😠😠Its now time to boycott Chinese goods...it is a country which supports terrorism... All Indians should now wake up...#BoycottChina #boycottchineseproducts— Palak Tiwari (@PalakTi60719037) March 13, 2019
Unfortunate, but not surprising, that China continues to not just support but also help the terror agenda of Pakistan. https://t.co/ujEw2056vF— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 14, 2019
@PDChina Shame on China for blocking India’s effort to designate a global terrorist, a terrorist. #ChinaBacksTerror #ChinaShieldsMasood #ShameOnChina #SayNoToChineseProducts— Dewan N (@Kevinit) March 13, 2019
#ChinaBacksTerror— Rajesh Dubey (@rajeshdubey9) March 14, 2019
We have a responsibility on ourselves and we in a small way can work forward by just avoiding buying Chinese goods...
A list of 'Chinese products' including apps has also been circulating, which includes TikTok, PUBG Mobile, BeautyPlus and UCBrowser.
#BoycottChina #ChinaBacksterror #BoycottChineseProducts Also boycott chinese app pic.twitter.com/vTptYkpExt— Abhishek Chandra (@abhichandra_ac) March 13, 2019
Here is a list of Chinese companies— Indian_soul (@Indian_soul_7) March 13, 2019
Dear Indians#BoycottChineseProduct #BoycottChina
The very country that blocked India’s attempt to ban Azhar as a global terrorist: the b@st@rd who killed 45 of our jawans
I urge @TajinderBagga @RenukaJain6 @AsYouNotWish ji to advocate d cause pic.twitter.com/VeXdMj9ABN
And also specific products, like the Oppo Smartphone.
Hold on guyz throw your oppo smartphones first.— K. (@K_Serotonin) March 13, 2019
Ask your players not to wear china's company sponsored T-shirts
SHOW THE REAL PATRIOTISM. DONT BE KEYBOARD WARRIORS#BoycottChina#BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/shwOyWJGSn
