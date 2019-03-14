India Wants to #BoycottChineseProducts After China Blocks Bid to List JeM Chief as Global Terrorist Again

My humble request to every Indian. We must retaliate on China for this act. Show your patriotism by boycotting chinese products. Every rupee will saved by this act will be your contribution to nation and tribute to our soldiers.#BoycottChineseProducts — Kamal Kumar (@KumarKamal152) March 13, 2019

Let's now religiously stop using using Chinese products.#BoycottChina #BoycottChineseProducts — devendra khatri (@devkhatri) March 13, 2019

It's all biased situation that China will block Indians move in UNSC for banning masood so all Indians must boycott entire Chinese products its the only way to teach them #BoycottChina #BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/FWDpS1k7pT — Divakar R Divu (@r_divu) March 14, 2019

All Indians who are having even an iota of self integrity should no longer buy anything from smartphones to pens from the Chinese who are sponsoring terrorism 🙏😔



#BoycottChineseProducts — Upasana Singh (@upasanatigress) March 14, 2019

By again stalling India's move to declare Masood Azhar as GLOBAL TERRОRIST at UN, China has openly shown it supports terrогism. #BoycottChineseProducts #CKMKB pic.twitter.com/hrdbyQ746H — Rosy (@rose_k01) March 14, 2019

😠😠😠Its now time to boycott Chinese goods...it is a country which supports terrorism... All Indians should now wake up...#BoycottChina #boycottchineseproducts — Palak Tiwari (@PalakTi60719037) March 13, 2019

Unfortunate, but not surprising, that China continues to not just support but also help the terror agenda of Pakistan. https://t.co/ujEw2056vF — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 14, 2019

#ChinaBacksTerror

We have a responsibility on ourselves and we in a small way can work forward by just avoiding buying Chinese goods... — Rajesh Dubey (@rajeshdubey9) March 14, 2019

Here is a list of Chinese companies

Dear Indians#BoycottChineseProduct #BoycottChina

The very country that blocked India’s attempt to ban Azhar as a global terrorist: the b@st@rd who killed 45 of our jawans

I urge @TajinderBagga @RenukaJain6 @AsYouNotWish ji to advocate d cause pic.twitter.com/VeXdMj9ABN — Indian_soul (@Indian_soul_7) March 13, 2019

Hold on guyz throw your oppo smartphones first.

Ask your players not to wear china's company sponsored T-shirts



SHOW THE REAL PATRIOTISM. DONT BE KEYBOARD WARRIORS#BoycottChina#BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/shwOyWJGSn — K. (@K_Serotonin) March 13, 2019

India’s bid to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar designated as a "global terrorist" by the UN Security Council was once again blocked by China after the nation placed a “technical” hold on the resolution on Wednesday.This is the fourth time that China has blocked the resolution against Azhar since 2009.The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after the Pulwama terror attack carried out by a suicide bomber belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which led to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said it was disappointed by the outcome.Indians on Twitter following this now want to #BoycottChina and #BoycottChineseProducts as they reasoned that #ChinaBacksTerror. People want to show their patriotism by choosing to stop using Chinese products.A list of 'Chinese products' including apps has also been circulating, which includes TikTok, PUBG Mobile, BeautyPlus and UCBrowser.And also specific products, like the Oppo Smartphone.