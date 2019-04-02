Twitter Relives Golden Memories From the Night When India Won the Cricket World Cup
On this day, Dhoni launched Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a towering six over the long-on in a jam-packed Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to end India's 28-year-old wait.
Image by AFP.
You read that in Ravi Shastri's voice, didn't you?
April 2, 2011: Eight years ago, a fairytale was scripted by Gautam Gambhir and Team India's then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
🗓 #OnThisDay in 2011...@msdhoni finished it off in style! 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/ltEMF5sB2S— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 2, 2019
Reliving the good old days, cricket fans took to microblogging site Twitter to share their favourite memories from the historic night, that changed the modern day Indian cricket forever.
Not changed my Wallpaper since 8 years...now I want a new one— zooMIe... (@iamZoomie) April 2, 2019
Pls do the needful @msdhoni ❤️❤️❤️#WorldCup2011 #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/BCb1y730nU
Thank you Yuvi @YUVSTRONG12 for winning several games single handedly to bring us two world cups. 💕 #WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/0xUF5tPsRX— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 2, 2019
One of the most epic moments of India in Cricket history.#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/0HzGCKirVp— Phenomenal_One 🇮🇳 (@kingslayer112) April 2, 2019
8YEARS Ago On This Day #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Lifted The World Cup 🏆 😍#WorldCup2011— Punit KL🇮🇳 (@punitkl05) April 2, 2019
Whn sehwag & sachin was dismissed,whole stadium was stuffed— Sushree Ronali #GGUnbeaten (@SushreeRonali) April 2, 2019
Thn he came, he conquer & he decided d feat.
He's bowled in 97, didn't make a 💯 's but widout dis innings its impossible 4 india 2 lift d #WorldCup2011
Dis is wht we called d dive tht defined @GautamGambhir D LEGEND pic.twitter.com/7KfasDq2U4
2nd April, 2011. Indeed a very special date in Indian Cricket History. 8 years to India's 2nd Cricket World Cup win !!— CricfreakZ (@cricfreakz) April 2, 2019
Found these extracts of 'The Telegraph' dated 3rd April, 2011.#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/6oHopZT6LG
8YEARS Ago On This Day India Lifted The World Cup ❤#WorldCup2011— MilanAkkians (@milanmckay5) April 2, 2019
April 2nd 2011 will be remembered forever..#WorldCup2011 ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6orSKT0GAH— Dᴀʀᴋ Kɴɪɢʜᴛ (@DarkKnight_) April 1, 2019
2nd April 2011:— Mohit Singh (@im_ms_) April 2, 2019
When Sachin got out I went into a state of shock. Went to my room, cried for an whole hour. Then my dad came, smiled said "Lagta hai Aaj tera Dhoni jeetaega". I swear that was the fastest run between two rooms in the history of mankind. 😍😂#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/fJkvspnhHJ
This day that year!— M A R U T || शिवभक्त (@eyeofmarut) April 2, 2019
Those moments will remain with us forever.Champions!🏏🇮🇳#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/lmv1lOEmxM
This shot makes the Nation proud! #WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/eAQab9L4nL— Mathan Kumar (@Mathanmahe777) April 2, 2019
2nd April #worldcup2011— 💛 мѕ∂ιαи🏆мα∂нυ 💛 (@madhu7781) April 2, 2019
" #Dhoni finishes off in style, it’s a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lifts the world cup after 28 years. The party has started in the dressing room. And it’s an Indian captain, who has been absolutely magnificent on the night of the finals."♥ pic.twitter.com/PIirFrOAKO
The most iconic victory for Indian Cricket Team! This day in 2011 India lift the World Cup after 28 years!🏆— RAJ🇮🇳 (@AlwaysRaj9999) April 2, 2019
Thq @GautamGambhir 🙏🙏#worldcup2011 #WorldCupHero pic.twitter.com/fMtHcI0ly5
2 April, 2011.— Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) April 1, 2019
A day which will be etched in the every Indians memory forever and ever ❤️#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/ktO4MPj44Z
One of the most emotional moments in my life. I was into tears when @sachin_rt got out. Then came the young champ Virat who made an excellent partnership with Gauti. Gauti and Dhoni have made the dream of God and millions of Indians become true.#WorldCup2011 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/wLy78Lttx2— Technically overloaded (@Srikhar_PSPK) April 2, 2019
After winning the toss, Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara chose to bat first. That decision seemed almost right when he (48) along with Mahela Jayawardene's glorious ton (103 off 88) guided the visiting team to a competitive score of 274/6 on the board.
Interestingly, no team had scored as much to chase down a total in a World Cup final. In fact, only once had anyone chased more than 133 till then.
And to make things worse, India had a nightmarish start.
It took only two balls for Lasith Malinga to send Virender Sehwag packing with a plumb leg-before. Malinga then hunted down Sachin Tendulkar with an inside edge pouched safely by Sangakkara.
India were 31/2.
This was when Gautam Gambhir arrived at the scene and saved the sinking ship. Gambhir went on to score 97 (122). The baton was passed on to Dhoni, who hadn't had a good run with the bat in the tournament so far. But Mahi, who is still considered one of the best finishers in the world cricket, stood his ground strong and helped India cross the finishing line.
He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spirited 91 (79) while Yuvraj Singh bagged the Player of the Series trophy for his all-around performance - 362 runs and 15 wickets.
You can relive the big night in detail here.
