Twitter Relives Golden Memories From the Night When India Won the Cricket World Cup

"Dhoni finishes off in style, it’s a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lifts the world cup after 28 years. The party has started in the dressing room. And it’s an Indian captain, who has been absolutely magnificent on the night of the finals."You read that in Ravi Shastri's voice, didn't you?Eight years ago, a fairytale was scripted by Gautam Gambhir and Team India's then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.On this day, Dhoni launched Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a towering six over the long-on to end India's 28-year-old wait and helped his team lift the prestigious World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011.Reliving the good old days, cricket fans took to microblogging site Twitter to share their favourite memories from the historic night, that changed the modern day Indian cricket forever.After winning the toss, Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara chose to bat first. That decision seemed almost right when he (48) along with Mahela Jayawardene's glorious ton (103 off 88) guided the visiting team to a competitive score of 274/6 on the board.Interestingly, no team had scored as much to chase down a total in a World Cup final. In fact, only once had anyone chased more than 133 till then.And to make things worse, India had a nightmarish start.It took only two balls for Lasith Malinga to send Virender Sehwag packing with a plumb leg-before. Malinga then hunted down Sachin Tendulkar with an inside edge pouched safely by Sangakkara.India were 31/2.This was when Gautam Gambhir arrived at the scene and saved the sinking ship. Gambhir went on to score 97 (122). The baton was passed on to Dhoni, who hadn't had a good run with the bat in the tournament so far. But Mahi, who is still considered one of the best finishers in the world cricket, stood his ground strong and helped India cross the finishing line.He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spirited 91 (79) while Yuvraj Singh bagged the Player of the Series trophy for his all-around performance - 362 runs and 15 wickets.You can relive the big night in detail here.