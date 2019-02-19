LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
'India y so Angry?' Pakistani Comedian's Message to Stop the Hate Goes Viral
A Pakistani comedian Junaid Akram has posted a video in which he questions the people who so easily resort to violence or threats of violence in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.
Amid all the hate and hysteria on both Indian and Pakistani social media, a Pakistani YouTuber has come up with a message for peace and pragmatism.

In the 4 minutes long video, Pakistani comedian Junaid Akram questions the people who so easily resort to violence or threats of violence.

In the wake of the Pulwama attack on a convoy that left 44 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers dead this Thursday, India has come down hard on Pakistan for its alleged involvement in the suicide bombing. The attack was reportedly carried out by the Pakistani terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

While the government has responded with severe diplomatic sanctions such as revoking of Pakistan's 'Most Favoured Nation' status and increasing import duties to 200 percent, social media has been more virulent and nasty.

Meanwhile, Akram, who runs a YouTube channel called 'Khalli Karao',  started the video by asking Indians why they were threatening Pakistan so much on social media. He said that war-mongering was easy but the only people profiting from it were the arms dealers and certain sections of the government.

The comedian spelled out that while common people kept fighting and hating each other, it was actually those in power who were benefitting from continuous war. He added that the people who were spreading hate and misinformation on social media, abusing others and inciting violence should at once stop doing it and focus on finding constructive answers now.

The comedian quoted a number of famous personalities such as comedian George Carlin and economist and New York Times columnist Thomas L Friedman to make his point.



The video was posted on Facebook on Monday and has since gone viral with over 659,753 views and 22,000 shares.

Meanwhile, relations are tense between the two neighbours as four more soldiers were killed in gunfire that broke out in south Kashmir along with two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants and one civilian on Tuesday.
