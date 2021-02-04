Indian Actress Choking on Shawl in Bizarre 'Sasural Simar Ka' Scene is Television at its Finest

Indian daily soaps and logic do not go hand in hand. This doesn't necessarily mean that all the content put out by Indian creators for TV is bad, but when it's bad, it has all the necessary ingredients to go viral on the Internet.

Newest meme-fodder for the desi janta comes from a bizarre scene from Sasural Simar Ka that has caught the fancy of people on microblogging site Twitter.

In the now-viral bit from the daily soap, we see an annoyed "Mataji" played by Jayati Bhatia and "Pari" (Shweta Sinha) sharing the screen. Pari can be seen pleading and apologising to her Mataji but the latter pays no heed to her requests. In fact, Mataji is so pissed, she doesn't even bother to make eye contact with her granddaughter.

So far so good?

Things escalate quickly and Mataji wants to leave the room. The only thing that's stopping her is her shawl which she assumes Pari is holding on to stop her in her tracks. But the villainous shawl, as we see, gets wrapped around Pari's neck and now she's fighting for her life, quite literally.

Nirmala Devi aka Mataji hasn't made an eye contact yet and keeps pulling her shawl, thus choking Pari further. Annoyed, Mataji leaves the room and Pari falls unconscious on the floor.

It only gets better when you see it.

The viewers couldn't wrap their heads around (no pun intended) the outlandish turn of events and had some thoughts.

That's the face of a murderer right there... pic.twitter.com/MfC4RMsazw — MCLovesCheesecakeToo (@MCLOVESWINTER) January 29, 2021

My sasuma watches such serials all day I can only imagine how many times she had murdered me in her mind 😂😂😂😂😂 — ekchidiya (@lazybirdy8) January 30, 2021

This is slightly better bakwas, you should see this next level bakwas.😆😆 pic.twitter.com/wblbwneHhH — Rajesh Reddy (@pinakasharangaG) January 30, 2021

So according to Hindi Dramas, scarfs and courtains are the N°1 causes of deaths in India — L'Navi 🏳️‍🌈 🇨🇱🎶City Pop🎶🌆💿🕺 (@LNavi1) January 29, 2021

granny got sass — Crowmiks (@Crowmiks) January 29, 2021

It's like a nature documentary but the role of the lion is grandma and the role of the gazelle is victim 1 — D.T. Driver (Pain is Eternal Edition) (@DTDriver1) January 29, 2021

Unfortunately, this isn't the only instance from the show where someone has defied all laws of physics to find themselves in a life and death situation.

Same characters, same drama, but this time around the bad guy is the curtain.

Indian soap operas take things to a whole different level pic.twitter.com/vmN5YO8075 — No Context Violence (@NoConViolence) January 21, 2021

Last year, a snippet from the Bangla show Krishnakoli, a romantic-drama series, which went massively viral on social media last month, panned to an intense hospital scene where the doctors are doing everything they can to save a dying man.

"I cannot say anything about him. We are trying our level best," the doctor informed as he proceeded to use the defibrillator machine that sends an electric current through the chest of a patient to stop the trembling muscles of the heart, especially experienced during a cardiac arrest.

As heart-stopping (no pun intended, again) as the scene was, the doctor used a piece of strange equipment that caught the fancy of the Internet.

