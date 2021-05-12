Indian-American Arrested after Cops Spotted Him Driving Tesla on Autopilot from Backseat

What happens when you try to ‘drive’ in the future? You probably land up in jail like this Tesla driver. Confused? A man in California had a rather abrupt ending to his driving adventure in Tesla after he was snapped driving down sitting at the backseat of his ‘autopilot’ car. The Golden Gate division of the California Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Indian origin man Param Sharma for ‘reckless driving’ and disobeying the police officer. His Tesla car was also towed as evidence for the investigation.

On May 10, Sharma was snapped sitting at the backseat of his Tesla as he drove the Model 3 without anyone at the driver seat. While the Tesla cars come loaded with the feature of autopilot, the feature is still not full proof and requires someone to be seated at the driving seat for supervision in case of emergency during the drive. The car manufacturer’s website also clearly mentions this requirement for using the autopilot feature. However, Sharma reportedly flouted this requirement and sat at the backseat of the car while driving on the road.

Sharma was snapped putting on a broad grin while looking at the camera from his half-lowered window of the car. The mentioned picture was shared by the Golden Gate Divison of California Highway Patrol on its Facebook page. The CHP informed people about this ‘unusual’ incident and requested them to inform to 911 in case they witnessed something like this.

This isn’t the first case of an experiment with the autopilot feature of Tesla’s electric cars. Last year in September, a video that had gone viral on the internet featured a man named Albert Siplen sitting on the passenger seat of his Tesla Model X while it drove down the highway in autopilot mode. The car not only maintained the speed, but also the lane of driving.

However, leaving the steering wheel unattended is never a good idea for your own safety and others on the road.

