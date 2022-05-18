Indian-American Student Getting Bullied in Viral Video Has Angered Netizens

A video that has gone viral on social media has sparked massive outrage as it shows an Indian American boy being allegedly bullied and choked by a white student at a school in Texas. The video shows Shaan Pritmani getting assaulted and choked. He is also dragged out of the bench on which he was sitting. Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha uploaded the video on his Twitter handle as he wrote, “Unfortunate to see that Shaan Pritmani of Indian origin was harassed & bullied on camera at Coppell School, Dallas. Instead of the accused getting punished, Shaan got suspended for 3 days.” Have a look at the video:

Here is partial footage of the incident. The incident raises concerns about the safety and well being of Indians in schools in the United States as well as the lack of proper support from school administration for situations like these. pic.twitter.com/D7ToGesUlE — North American Association of Indian Students (@NAAISORG) May 17, 2022

The incident took place in a suburb of Dallas at Coppell Middle School. While the assaulted received a suspension for just one day, Shaan received three days of suspension. While taking to Twitter, North American Association of Indian Students wrote, “The incident raises concerns about the safety and well being of Indians in schools in the United States as well as the lack of proper support from school administration for situations like these.”

A petition has been started on change.org to get justice against racial crime and abetment. “Shaan’s aggressor in the video is on the wrestling team and can be seen carrying out a very dangerous carotid restraint on Shaan’s neck. This technique restricts blood flow to a person’s brain by compressing the sides of the neck where the carotid arteries are located. Shaan appears to briefly lose consciousness at the end of the neck choke maneuver,” stated the petition page.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 90K views. Several twitter users have expressed their anger in the comment section. One person wrote, “Shocking! @JoeBiden, if its true that the Indian kid got punished (more) than the bully by his school, then we have a serious problem in America.” Here are a few reactions:

Shaan Pritmani gets choked out by a bully and passes out. Shaan suspended for 3 days and the bully gets suspended for 1. School officials didn’t write a formal complaint bc there’s been “too many complaints of bullying”. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/RrSkYnnBvw — Rohun ⛳️ (@RohunJauhar) May 16, 2022

