Indian-Americans Protest in US to Demand Justice for 26/11 Victims on Anniversary of Mumbai Terror Attack

Thursday marks the painful reminder of the 12th anniversary of the dreadful 26/11 terrorist attack that shook Mumbai from its core and and wrapped the entire country in its throes.

To register their protests, Indian-Americans along with other communities staged a demonstration in front of the Capitol Hill on Wednesday. To pay their tributes to the deceased, a truck with a billboard, reading "We demand justice” seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies in Washington, DC.

On the fateful day 12 years ago on November 26, 2008, a group of terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked several locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Leopold Café, Hotel Trident, Cama Hospital, Wadi Bunder and Nariman House.

Washington DC, US: Indian-Americans & other community organisations held protest in front of Capitol Hill on 25th Nov. A truck with a billboard, reading "We demand justice” seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies in Washington, DC on the eve of #MumbaiTerrorAttack anniversary pic.twitter.com/jR8JRDtCjd — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Elaborating on their demands, the protestors said that 12 years have passed after the attack but still there have been no action from Pakistan's side to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Community activist Krishna Reddy told news agency ANI, "We are here on the anniversary of 26/11, when terrorists from Pakistan came to Mumbai and killed many innocent people, including six Americans as well, they just looked at the passport of the Americans and killed them. So the US intelligence knows that this has been done and controlled by Pakistani intelligence directly."

She also urged the Biden administration to turn down any sort of financial assistance to Pakistan.

The terrorists had carried out 12 attacks that took place for 4 days across Mumbai and resulted in the death of 174 people and included 9 attackers. More than 300 were wounded.

Also Read: 'We Remember': Ratan Tata Lauds Mumbai's Unity, Kindness on 12th Anniversary of 26/11 Attack

Mumbai Police battled the terrorists for three days and India's National Security Guards (NSG) also launched the Operation Black Tornado to take out the remaining attackers.

Several eminent personalities posted tributes on social media, remembering those who lost their lives during the terror siege. Ratan Tata whose Tata Group owns Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel tweeted on Thursday, November 26 a painting of the hotel with the text ‘We Remember.’ The picture was accompanied by a long post.

Also Read: 'Terrorism is a Global Disease': Israelis Pay Tribute to Indians Martyred in 26/11 Attacks

Congress politician Rajeev Shukla quote-tweeted Ratan’s tweet and said, “True. we all remember that. My tributes to all the martyrs.”

(With inputs from ANI)