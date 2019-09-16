Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Indian and US Army Perform Together on Assam Regiment Song During Military Training

The song is dedicated to rifleman Badluram, a soldier in the Assam regiment who fought against the Japanese forces and was killed during World War II.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian and US Army Perform Together on Assam Regiment Song During Military Training
Representative image.
Loading...

A video of a group of Indian Army jawans and their American counterparts singing and dancing in the United States is creating buzz on social media. They were dancing to the Assam Regiment's marching song 'Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai' during a joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'

The song is dedicated to rifleman Badluram, a soldier in the Assam regiment who fought against the Japanese forces and was killed during World War II.

The clip tweeted by ANI, is from the ongoing 15th edition of the joint military training exercise of the Indo-US defence cooperation 'Yudh Abhyas' at Joint Base Lewis, McChord, Washington DC in US. The training that began on September 5 will be on till September 18.

In the video, the Indian soldiers and their American counterparts can be seen cheering, dancing and singing "Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai aur humko uska ration milta hai".

The clip has received over 21,500 likes and has been retweeted over 5,800 times.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance by Indias and USA troops during the joint exercise:

The joint military training exercise is alternately hosted between India and the USA. Yudh Abhyas is one of the largest running joint military training and defence corporation endeavors between both the countries. Armed forces of both India and the USA get an opportunity to train in an integrated manner at Battalion level with joint planning at Brigade level during the exercise.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram