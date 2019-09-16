Indian and US Army Perform Together on Assam Regiment Song During Military Training

A video of a group of Indian Army jawans and their American counterparts singing and dancing in the United States is creating buzz on social media. They were dancing to the Assam Regiment's marching song 'Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai' during a joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'

The song is dedicated to rifleman Badluram, a soldier in the Assam regiment who fought against the Japanese forces and was killed during World War II.

The clip tweeted by ANI, is from the ongoing 15th edition of the joint military training exercise of the Indo-US defence cooperation 'Yudh Abhyas' at Joint Base Lewis, McChord, Washington DC in US. The training that began on September 5 will be on till September 18.

In the video, the Indian soldiers and their American counterparts can be seen cheering, dancing and singing "Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai aur humko uska ration milta hai".

#WATCH Indian and American soldiers sing and dance on the Assam Regiment's marching song ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’ during Exercise 'Yudhabhyas' being carried out at Joint Base Lewis, McChord in the United States of America pic.twitter.com/6vTuVFHZMd — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

The clip has received over 21,500 likes and has been retweeted over 5,800 times.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance by Indias and USA troops during the joint exercise:

The joint military training exercise is alternately hosted between India and the USA. Yudh Abhyas is one of the largest running joint military training and defence corporation endeavors between both the countries. Armed forces of both India and the USA get an opportunity to train in an integrated manner at Battalion level with joint planning at Brigade level during the exercise.

