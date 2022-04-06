Indian Army Aspirant Runs 350 km from Rajasthan to Delhi to Motivate Youth

After the determination of young man Pradeep, who runs 10 km every night to make it through the Army recruitment, won many hearts online, another army aspirant from Rajasthan has gone viral for his undaunted spirit. This time, a man named Suresh Bhichar ran all the way from Rajasthan’s Sikar to Delhi in 50 hours to join a demonstration by army aspirants against the delay in the recruitment process, news agency ANI reported. Suresh embarked on his arduous journey on March 29 and covered 350 kms on foot to reach Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. Unlike Pradeep, who ran at night displaying his grit and optimism in silence, Suresh chose to run for awareness.

Hailing from the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, Suresh said that he has a passion to join the Army. However, because of the COVID-19 induced delay in army recruitment, Suresh expressed his disappointment and said that the youth of his district is getting older. He added that he decided to take up the run in order to motivate the youth who are despaired after not getting recruited in the Army.

Advertisement

Talking about his audacious run, 24-year-old Suresh said that he “used to start the run at 4 in the morning and stopped only after reaching a petrol pump by 11 am.” Suresh added that he used to take rest at the pumps and was even helped by other Army aspirants from nearby areas who provided him with food.

In a clip shared by ANI on Twitter, Suresh is seen running under the sun while wearing a vest and holding the Indian flag in his hand.

Reportedly, Suresh has now crossed the age limit and is no longer eligible to join the Indian army. He said that it was his dream to join the forces but could not do it. But the passion has not died for Suresh yet as he now aims to join the Territorial Army (TA).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.