Indian Army Assists Medical Team to Hike to Village along LoC in Kashmir for Vaccination Drive

In its efforts to ensure that every citizen receives the COVID-19vaccine — no matter the terrain and the geographical challenges it brings up — the medical community across the world is going above and beyond its call of duty. Presenting one such example of duty and valour, a medical team assisted by Indian Army personnel were seen travelling on foot to Boniyar village along LoC in the Uri sector of Baramulla in a video.

The footage showed medical professionals travelling across the rugged mountains and streams to vaccinate the people of Boniyar village. News agency ANI shared the video on its social media handle that showed Indian Army personnel accompanying members of a medical team dressed in a blue PPE kit. The group of men can be seen trudging through the rough paths to provide vaccines to villagers who cannot access the medical facilities, especially amidst pandemic.

The team was also seen carrying the vaccines in a prescribed storage container, as they hiked through the rocky area in daylight while climbing a steep hill to get to the village located on a higher altitude next to the LoC.

#WATCH Indian Army personnel and a medical team travel on foot to reach a Boniyar village along LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla to provide COVID19 vaccine to people pic.twitter.com/wzzMHHy6nc— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

In the following tweet, ANI also posted a few pictures from the Boniyar village where the Indian Army set up a medical camp for the villagers. Army personnel were seen assisting the medical team as they conducted the Covid vaccination drive in Boniyar.

J&K | Army personnel assist a medical to conduct COVID19 vaccination drive in a village in Boniyar along LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla"Army has been organizing vaccination camps & logistically supporting the medical teams to reach the remote areas here," says an army personnel pic.twitter.com/KUOzzqe6AI — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Speaking to ANI, one Army personnel present at the location said that the armed forces have been organising vaccination camps and supporting the medical teams in terms of logistics so that they can reach the remote areas in Kashmir.

The video has been viewed over 21.6k times since it was shared on the microblogging site on Wednesday. Netizens have expressed their respect for the medical community who have been making sure that they render their services to people living in some of the remotest areas of the country. While many others commended the efforts of the Indian Army for their “selfless service” in the fight against coronavirus.

These are Real Covid warriors. Salute to them for their selfless service 🙏💐— Pravin Joshi (@PravinJ18615150) June 9, 2021

Hats off! Awesome Services for the humanity— Biswajit Datta (@BiswajitDatta72) June 9, 2021

The footage showed medical professionals travelling across the rugged mountains and streams to vaccinate the people of Boniyar village.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here