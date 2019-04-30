Take the pledge to vote

Indian Army Finds Yeti Footprints, Netizens Say He's Come Out to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls

On Monday, the Indian Army tweeted that they had definite proof of the Yeti's existence.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
Indian Army Finds Yeti Footprints, Netizens Say He's Come Out to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls
On Monday, the Indian Army tweeted that they had definite proof of the Yeti's existence.
On Monday, the Indian Army tweeted that they had definite proof of the Yeti's existence. For the uninitiated, the Yeti is a mythical creature that resembles an ape, is larger than an average human being and supposedly uses stone tools as weapon. The Yeti allegedly resides in the Himalayas and has managed to stay out of public view. There has been no definite evidence which affirms its existence.

Yesterday, the Indian Army shared a few photos which showed an abnormally large footprint; the tweet claimed that the footprint belonged to the mythical beast. Naturally, netizens were highly amused and flooded the comment section with hilarious tweets.

For instance, ex BJP MP Tarun Vijay congratulated the Indian Army but he felt that one shouldn't refer to the Yeti as a "beast." Instead, "snowman" would be a better word to use.



On the other hand, some refuted the claims and called it illogical:













Some couldn't hide their amusement:







One particular guy had an interesting theory:



However, as mentioned above, there were countless people tweeting and retweeting the images to state that the footprints were fake, or maybe the Army had been mistaken. Actor Siddharth was quick to jump to their defense and tweeted in support:



Is this true? Does the Yeti really exist? Here's hoping we really find an answer!
