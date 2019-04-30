Indian Army Finds Yeti Footprints, Netizens Say He's Come Out to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls
On Monday, the Indian Army tweeted that they had definite proof of the Yeti's existence.
Yesterday, the Indian Army shared a few photos which showed an abnormally large footprint; the tweet claimed that the footprint belonged to the mythical beast. Naturally, netizens were highly amused and flooded the comment section with hilarious tweets.
For instance, ex BJP MP Tarun Vijay congratulated the Indian Army but he felt that one shouldn't refer to the Yeti as a "beast." Instead, "snowman" would be a better word to use.
Congratulations, we are always proud of you. salutes to the #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team. But please, you are Indian, dont call Yeti as beast. Show respect for them. If you say he is a 'snowman'.— Chowkidar Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 29, 2019
On the other hand, some refuted the claims and called it illogical:
The result of reading to much Tintin in one's childhood— Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) April 29, 2019
Can there possibly be a simpler explanation? pic.twitter.com/fqIuV0Q9Ri— Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) April 29, 2019
Ok, but why only one footstep?— Chowkidar Mritunjay Sharma (@mritunjay2106) April 29, 2019
What the hell is wrong with you guys? Just look at those pics for heaven's sake. That's not a bipedal. Couldn't you guys call a single animal expert before posting this ? Unless you are claiming your yeti walks on a single foot and travels by jumping.— Anusuya (@_IC1101_) April 29, 2019
So Yeti has only one foot?— ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ (@akdwaaz) April 29, 2019
Two weird things in these pics:— Chowkidar Suma J Amin🇮🇳 (@SumaJAmin) April 29, 2019
1. Distance between each footstep is too large.
2. Only a single footprint is seen. Normally should there not be prints of both the feet?
Some couldn't hide their amusement:
You mean this guy? pic.twitter.com/odZnKH9m9F— Nymeria (@aloftydirewolf) April 30, 2019
Also sighted: a delighted Yeti after being tweeted by the Indian Army pic.twitter.com/YzKSWpLDbV— Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) April 30, 2019
April 29, 2019
One particular guy had an interesting theory:
Modiji ko vote karne bahar aaya hoga 😂— Rudra (@awasthi_rudra) April 29, 2019
However, as mentioned above, there were countless people tweeting and retweeting the images to state that the footprints were fake, or maybe the Army had been mistaken. Actor Siddharth was quick to jump to their defense and tweeted in support:
It's shameful that people are asking the army for proof. #Yeti #MythicalYeti #BelieveTheMyth https://t.co/luL1PJ8zva— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 30, 2019
Is this true? Does the Yeti really exist? Here's hoping we really find an answer!
