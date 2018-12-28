Lieutenant General Takes on Muslim-Bashing Trolls, Says I'm From the Community
The online argument began when the general said that he would be appearing on a Doordarshan panel to discuss the recent breaking up of an alleged ISIS module in UP and Delhi.
File photo of General Syed Ata Hasnain. (Getty Images)
I am from the community. Do not generalise. Thats the fault. You label all and paint with one brush preventing introspection https://t.co/OcgCEj3dWi— Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) December 27, 2018
The tweet was in response to a barrage of tweets calling Islam a radical religion with institutionalized terrorism.
There are obvious reasons for my dislikes about the particular community. The radicalized youth or their leaders run terrorist organisations. and the knowledgeable person from that community give absurb logics to protect them. 1/2— सत्य ABINASH हे 🇮🇳 (@abiyuvi) December 27, 2018
They have to condemn the teaching offered by their own religion if they want a change. like we hindus did while abolishing sati pratha , child marriage, remarriage of widows that too by respecting the widow's choice while their entire community is opposing triple talaq bill. 2/2— सत्य ABINASH हे 🇮🇳 (@abiyuvi) December 27, 2018
The online argument began when the general said that he would be appearing on a Doordarshan panel to discuss the recent breaking up of an alleged ISIS module in UP and Delhi.
I was on DD News a short while ago in the Hindi main bulletin. Will be on the English bulletin at 9 PM tonight, 26 Dec discussing the ISIS module busted today. DD anchor was excellent with some well framed questions. Watch the English main bulletin.— Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) December 26, 2018
While initially users responded to the announcement with genuine queries about what drove a few Indian youths to become indoctrinated into militant extremism, things soon took an ugly turn. When General Hasnain hypothesized that factors like tutelage from radical clergy at a young age and parental opinions could colour the perceptions of certain disaffected youths, Hindu right-wingers began denigrating the Muslim community as a whole.
You are just trying to cover up the radicalization with the age group theory. By your logic exposing them to radical clergy in early adulthood or middle adulthood is fine , right !! There is something wrong in the islamic way of thinking how the world works. Think about it.— सत्य ABINASH हे 🇮🇳 (@abiyuvi) December 27, 2018
In any case, the General maintained his composure and replied with restraint, without budging on his position.
Ever witnessed my comments taking sides politically. Professionals keep it professional and us faunis won't budge from that stance. https://t.co/MiwqEE4U5o— Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) December 28, 2018
