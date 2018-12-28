LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Lieutenant General Takes on Muslim-Bashing Trolls, Says I'm From the Community

The online argument began when the general said that he would be appearing on a Doordarshan panel to discuss the recent breaking up of an alleged ISIS module in UP and Delhi.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
File photo of General Syed Ata Hasnain. (Getty Images)
Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain of the Indian army silenced Twitter trolls who were attacking the country's Muslim community by stating a simple fact: I am from the community.




The tweet was in response to a barrage of tweets calling Islam a radical religion with institutionalized terrorism.







The online argument began when the general said that he would be appearing on a Doordarshan panel to discuss the recent breaking up of an alleged ISIS module in UP and Delhi.




While initially users responded to the announcement with genuine queries about what drove a few Indian youths to become indoctrinated into militant extremism, things soon took an ugly turn. When General Hasnain hypothesized that factors like tutelage from radical clergy at a young age and parental opinions could colour the perceptions of certain disaffected youths, Hindu right-wingers began denigrating the Muslim community as a whole.




In any case, the General maintained his composure and replied with restraint, without budging on his position.





| Edited by: Shantanu David
