Indian Army Had a Special Message for Jawan Who Missed Wedding Due to Snowfall in Kashmir

Snowfall in Kashmir has not only affected the lives of local population, but has also cost a soldier his special day.

The soldier, named Suneel, from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, deployed in Kashmir valley could not reach his wedding venue as he was stuck in heavy snowfall, reported Indiatimes.

The soldier, whose leave had started from January 1, had to reach the transit camp at Bandipora and from there he was to leave for his village in Mandi for his wedding. But, upon reaching Bandipora, the soldier realised that the roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall in the area and he was stranded.

The preparations for the wedding had been in full swing when Suneel called his family to explain the situation. As per reports, invitations had been sent and arrangements had almost been made. Besides, the marriage procession was scheduled to leave for Daled village of Ladbhadol in Mandi on January 16. It all had to be postponed after soldier’s family got a call from him.

However, the bride’s uncle said that he was proud of Suneel and postponed the wedding to some other date.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army shared the story of Suneel, saying #LifeWillWaitThatsAPromise and #NationFirstAlways.

#LifeWillWaitThatsAPromise #IndianArmy Jawan misses wedding after #Kashmir Valley gets snowed in. Don't worry life will wait. #NationFirstAlways The bride's family agrees to a new date. Just another day in the life of a soldier.@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @easterncomd pic.twitter.com/G1b1u5bCi6 — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 18, 2020

Heavy rainfall in Kashmir has crippled normal lives and impacted traffic and flights. Besides, the snowfall has also damaged apple orchards.

