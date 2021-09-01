Bangtan doesn’t need ‘Permission to Dance,’ and Indian ARMY does not need permission to celebrate the birthday of the members of the popular K-Pop boyband. September 1 also happens to be the birthday of the youngest member, called ‘maknae’ in Korean, Jeon Jungkook. Fans of the youngest member, who is also called the ‘golden maknae’ for being the all-rounder and sometimes even the ‘ace’ in his boyband, always gear up for major celebrations every time his birthday rolls around. In 2021, Jungkook turns 24. Much like the rest of the fandom around the world, Indian fans too didn’t want to be left behind. The BTS Army in India have gone all-out to make the singer’s birthday special. In one of the many things that they’re putting together are billboards dedicated to the singer in Mumbai. On Twitter, which is is one of the social media platforms ARMY’s and other fangroups use to communicate or share news about their biases and stans, one Indian ARMY and a fan of Jungkook, posted photos of a bus-stand in Mumbai showing posters of Jungkook on them, as part of the ‘Jungkook birthday project.’ Photos fromof the bus shelter also showed that the billboard featured QR Codes to Jungkook’s solo songs like ‘Euphoria’, ‘Still With You,’ ‘My Time’, and ‘Begin’ from various BTS albums.

✨️𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗚𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗝𝗘𝗖𝗧 ✨️Bus Shelter Billboard in Mumbai, India LOCATION : Mulund West Mumbai IndiaDATE : 210829 - 210804 pic.twitter.com/oLvdD9vWPN — JUNGKOOK INDIA 🇮🇳 🎂 (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 27, 2021

This is the first time India has seen posters and this project at such a large scale in the country so far. A user called @taebunnybear said they took the photos on Twitter, posting them on Twitter with the caption, “Jungkook’s birthday project first time in India at Mulund west bus station. Location KALIDAS NATYAGRAH PK ROAD MULUND WEST MUMBAI, Pics taken by me."

Jungkook's birthday project first time in India at Mulund west bus station Location📍 KALIDAS NATYAGRAH PK ROAD MULUND WEST MUMBAI Pics taken by me😁 pic.twitter.com/AXaxkqvexz — Anuu♡ New edit📌 (@taebunnybear) August 29, 2021

That’s not all that Indian ARMYs are doing. Indian BTS fans have also decided to sponsor abandoned dogs in India as a part of the ‘Jungkook Birthday Project.’

✨️𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗚𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗝𝗘𝗖𝗧 ✨️Part - 2In honor of Jungkook’s upcoming birthday, we are sponsored three abondoned dogs in India under Jungkook's name. pic.twitter.com/rlz5ANPsrQ — JUNGKOOK INDIA 🇮🇳 🎂 (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 28, 2021

Jeon Jungkook is one of the most ‘biased’ members of the boyband - ‘bias’ in K-pop means having a particular affinity over a member and stanning them as an individual, as well as a whole of the band. K-Pop members often have dedicated ‘birthday projects’ like Jungkook, usually started by K-Fans which then include I-fans in other countries to extend celebrations of the artist in various countries. While this may be the first time India is witnessing such a large-scale involvement in the project, other countries closer to Korea and more familiar to K-Pop like China, Japan and Indonesia have been doing it for a while. India’s involvement this year may be proof of just how fast Korean pop music is spreading to the region and gaining massive popularity for its mass appeal content.

Wondering what the celebrations for Jungkook’s birthday in other countries looks like? Since Jungkook was born in Busan, the southern city of South Korea, fans are making sure that his birthplace also lights up in celebration. Chinese fans of the singer will be organising a promo event at Haeundae touristic zone ‘Blueline Park’ in Busan. Here’s a full list of other celebrations.

