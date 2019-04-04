Indian Army Sets Record by Building Longest Bridge on Indus River in Leh Within 40 Days, Twitter Cheers

Leh: 260 feet 'Maitri Bridge' in Choglamsar village, longest suspension bridge over the Indus river, constructed by Fire and Fury Corps of Indian Army in a record time of 40 days, was opened to the public yesterday. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/uERmOY28Iv — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019

The Indian Army has made a personal record after it completed construction of the longest suspension bridge over Indus river in Leh within a span of just 40 days.The 260-feet long cable-suspension bridge, named 'Maitri Bridge' was built by combat engineers of the 'Sahas aur Yogyata' regiment of the Indian Army's 'Fire and Fury Corps'. 500 tonnes of construction material were required for building it, ANI reported.According to the news agency, the bridge was inaugurated by war veterans who have been part of operations in 1947-48, 1962, 1971 and 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir. Naik Phunchok Angdus & Naik Shezwan Stobdan, two senior Ladakhi war veterans, were at the helm of the inauguration. The name of the bridge, "Maitri", is meant to symbolise the amity and solidarity between soldiers and locals.The bridge is expected to improve connectivity in remote regions of Leh and Ladakh. It well connect the remote areas of Choglamsar, Stok and Chuchot, which are said to be the largest villages in the region.Many on social media appreciated the grit and dedication of the Army persons who swiftly constructed the bridge in record time, with assistance from locals and under the extreme climatic conditions in the region.Maitri bridge comes amid several new construction projects that have recently been undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir as part of Central push toward improving road connectivity in the state.In June 2018, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) unveiled a 35-meter bridge in the Ladakh region to increase vehicular connectivity to Siachen Glacier. An all-weather road was also contructed last year which connects Manali to Ladakh via Kargil's Zanskar. Work on the construction of Asia's largest tunnel, Jozila tunnel is also underway.