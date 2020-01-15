Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Indian Army Soldier 'Slips' in Snow While Patrolling Border in J&K, Reaches Pakistan

Rajendra Singh Negi had been patrolling the border when the incident occurred and he has since been missing. Pakistani authorities are yet to comment on the issue.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Army Soldier 'Slips' in Snow While Patrolling Border in J&K, Reaches Pakistan
Negi had joined the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles regiment in 2002 and had been posted in Gulmarg since November | Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Army havildar slipped in the snow near the India-Pakistan border in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir recently and accidentally reached Pakistan.

Rajendra Singh Negi had been patrolling the border when the incident occurred and he has since been missing, news agency ANI reported. The news came as a shock to Negi's family who have demanded efforts for the swift and safe return of the jawan from Pakistan.

According to the army, search and rescue operation for Negi are occurring in full swing. As per the report, Negi had joined the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles regiment in 2002 and had been posted in Gulmarg since November.

The incident caused a stir on social media with many on Twitter asking the Indian Army to step up and find the missing havildar.

Pakistani authorities have not yet commented on the matter and it is as yet unclear if Negi, a resident of Dehradun, is in their custody or not.

This is not the first time that an Indian army jawan has accidentally strayed across the Line of Control (LOC). In September 2016, soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan, had "inadvertently" reached Pakistan by accident following the surgical strikes.

The soldier was released on January 21 the following year and later revealed to the media that he had been harassed by Pakistani forces while in custody and kept in solitary confinement. Nevertheless, he faced disciplinary action for his act. In May 2018, PTI reported that the soldier allegedly sought premature retirement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram