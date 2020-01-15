Indian Army Soldier 'Slips' in Snow While Patrolling Border in J&K, Reaches Pakistan

In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Army havildar slipped in the snow near the India-Pakistan border in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir recently and accidentally reached Pakistan.

Rajendra Singh Negi had been patrolling the border when the incident occurred and he has since been missing, news agency ANI reported. The news came as a shock to Negi's family who have demanded efforts for the swift and safe return of the jawan from Pakistan.

According to the army, search and rescue operation for Negi are occurring in full swing. As per the report, Negi had joined the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles regiment in 2002 and had been posted in Gulmarg since November.

The incident caused a stir on social media with many on Twitter asking the Indian Army to step up and find the missing havildar.

Pakistani authorities have not yet commented on the matter and it is as yet unclear if Negi, a resident of Dehradun, is in their custody or not.

This is not the first time that an Indian army jawan has accidentally strayed across the Line of Control (LOC). In September 2016, soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan, had "inadvertently" reached Pakistan by accident following the surgical strikes.

The soldier was released on January 21 the following year and later revealed to the media that he had been harassed by Pakistani forces while in custody and kept in solitary confinement. Nevertheless, he faced disciplinary action for his act. In May 2018, PTI reported that the soldier allegedly sought premature retirement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.